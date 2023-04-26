Opening night of 2023 US Open Cup third round kicks off with record crowds in St. Louis





CHICAGO (April 25, 2023) The third round of the 2023 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, the United States’ national soccer championship, got off to a record start as a sold-out crowd of 22,423 enjoyed the victorious first tournament of St. Louis City SC. Major League Soccer’s (Division I) newest club earned a 5-1 win over one of last year’s surprise teams, Union Omaha of USL League One (Div. III), ahead of the largest crowd to watch an Open Cup third-round match in the modern era (1995-present) of the storied competition.

Overall, the first day of the third round belonged to top division teams in almost every game, but the final game of the evening produced the first Cupset of the round as a Div. II Monterey Bay FC (USL Championship) ousted Bay Area MLS neighbors San Jose Earthquakes 1-0.

In the first pair of games of the day, USL Championship (Div. II) teams Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC and Charleston Battery both sent Div. III Objection. The Riverhounds left him late in regulation time, but beat NISA team Maryland Bobcats FC 2-0 with both goals in the final 10 minutes. Similarly, the Battery struggled against Charlotte Independence (USLL1), but eventually won 1-0 thanks to a Nick Markanich goal just eight minutes from time before a penalty shootout has not decided.

MLS teams had fewer problems in the next few games as Charlotte FC, St. Louis City, Minnesota United FC and Sporting Kansas City all picked up wins with multiple goals. After the New England Revolution (MLS) dodged a hearty challenge from Hartford Athletic (USLC) advancing with a 2-1 victory, the fireworks began with Charlotte FC beating South Georgia Tormenta (USLL1) 4-1 and continued with Ville de Saint-Louis’ five-star rating.

Despite being edged out by Detroit City FC (USLC) early in the second half, Minnesota snatched three goals in just under 10 minutes midway through the final 45 minutes to claim the only win on the road to the night 3-1 against the Motor City Boys.

Before the nightcap became the only Cupset of the night, Sporting KC picked up a 3-0 win over one of the two remaining amateur teams in the tournament, Tulsa Athletic (NPSL/Okla.).

The third round ends on Wednesday with a massive slate of 16 matches, 13 of which will be broadcast on various platforms, including four matches on the B/R app and B/R Football YouTube, two on CBS Sports Golazo Network, and seven more airing online. streaming as Team Shows. Check usopencup.com for the full schedule and links to watch all available matches.

2023 US OPEN CUP THIRD ROUND MATCH SUMMARY

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (USLC) 2, Maryland Bobcats FC (NISA) 0

Just over a year after their last game, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds beat the Maryland Bobcats 2-0. And it went the distance. The decisive goal came in the 81st minute, when Pittsburghs Edward Kizza was able to tap into a feed from Abiola Showunmi. In the 91st minute, the Riverhounds added an insurance goal, courtesy of Burke Fahling. At the final whistle, the Riverhounds proved they belonged in the third round of the US Open Cup, although they automatically qualified after their second-round opponent had to forfeit. Although the score was even for the vast majority of the game, Pittsburgh repeatedly threatened, pressing Maryland’s backline with long, accurate passes. The Riverhounds were also able to invade the Bobcats penalty area, delivering 18 shots from inside the box, compared to three for the visitors. Pittsburgh advances to Round 32 for only the fourth time in club history.

Charleston Battery (USLC) 0, Charlotte Independence (USLL1) 0, 1-0 AET

The Battery, which stunned three MLS teams en route to a second-place finish at the 2008 Open Cup, avoided a Cupset in a Carolina club showdown. Striker Nick Markanich broke a scoreless tie in the 112th minute at Patriots Point Soccer Stadium in Mount Pleasant, SC Markanich, who fired a shot that barely crossed the crossbar in the 101st minute, netted a shot from the left foot which was set up by left winger Chris Allans crosses goalkeeper Austin Pack for the winner. It was his fifth goal of the year in all competitions. In the dying minutes, Independence had one last chance, but Luis Alvarez sent Tresor Mbuyus just over the target. Goaltender Daniel Kuzemka was flawless in net, saving the clean sheet for Charleston.

New England Revolution (MLS) 2, Hartford Athletic (USLC) 1

Just two minutes into the game, Carles Gil set up Dave Romney’s game-winning goal at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. Gil’s right-wing feed found Romney, who stole the ball from close range past goalkeeper Richard Sanchez to break a 1-1 deadlock. The Revolution had taken a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute when Justin Rennicks returned Damian Rivera’s corner from the right near the post. Five minutes into the second half, Hartford equalized on a goal from Antoine Hoppenot as he slid into a right wing pass from Prince Saydee, former goalkeeper Earl Edwards, Jr. The News -England edged the visitors, 17-6, but Hartford had more shots on target. , 6-5.

Charlotte FC (MLS) 4, South Georgia Tormenta FC (USLL1) 1

Charlotte FC captain Kamil Jozwiak put the hosts on the board in the 24th minute after solid pressure to open the game. Striker McKinze Gaines swung a ball into the penalty area from the left side which found midfielder Christopher Hegardt, who managed to head it forward. With his back to goal, Jozwiak’s left-footed shot cracked the back of the net. In the 47th minute, South Georgia Tormenta FC defender David Mason picked up his second yellow of the game and was sent off, giving Charlotte a power play advantage. They capitalized soon after in the 55th minute when Akeil Omari Cambridges cross at the right post found Enzo Copetti, who calmly tapped it to make it 2-0. Charlotte continued to distance herself in the 65th minute when Derrick Jones shot just outside the 18-yard box and deflected a defender to make it 3-0. In the 84th minute, Paula’s Matheus Cassini pulled one back for Tormenta with a fine left-footed shot from distance to console them. However, Karol Swiderski added another nail in the 84th minute to cement the final score of 4-1. With the win, Charlotte advances to the fourth round and improves to 3-1-0 all-time in the Open Cup, while Tormenta drops to 3-3-0 all-time in the tournament and 0-2 against MLS clubs .

Detroit City FC (USLC) 1, Minnesota United (MLS) 3

A dream start ended in a six-minute nightmare in the second half. Yazeed Matthews put Detroit City up early, but Minnesota United scored three unanswered goals after halftime to win on the road at Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan. Matthews gave Detroit City a fantastic start with a fifth-minute goal through an assist from Devon Amoo-Mensah, and the home side looked comfortable taking a 1-0 halftime lead. The target was for DCFC to be first in over 460 minutes in all competitions. In the second half, Minnesota United’s Franco Fragapane equalized when his deflected shot passed Nate Steinwasher in the 58th minute, and the Loons took the lead four minutes later when Emmanuel Iwos’ cheeky chip floated inside the second post. Luis Amarilla finished the scoring in the 65th minute with another deflected shot that passed Steinwasher as Minnesota United advanced to the fourth round for the fifth straight tournament.

St. Louis CITY SC (MLS) 5, Omaha Union (USL1) 1

CITYPARK was electric as the record crowd of 22,423 witnessed an absolute bombardment, as St. Louis CITY scored three second-half goals to win 5-1. The home side have made 10 changes to their starting line-up from their recent league game but have shown no signs of dropping form. St. Louis CITY’s right side was particularly strong, as right back Akil Watts (62) and midfielder Jackson Azziel (3) both scored. Clio Pompeu, who was a regular on the scoresheet, forced the ball into the box in the 48th minute, prompting an own goal in Omaha. Pompeu had three assists and launched the attack that eventually led to the 87th-minute final goal from Eduard Lwen. In its first Open Cup appearance as an MLS club, St. Louis showed plenty of reason for fans to be excited about a cup run.

Sporting Kansas City (MLS) 3, Tulsa Athletic (USASA/NPSL/Okla.) 0

The unicorns are dead. Tulsa Athletic were denied the penalty spot in the first half, and Sporting Kansas City earned a hard-fought shutout at Childrens Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kan. Goalkeeper John Pulskamp dove to his left to prevent Tulsa Athletics Christopher Taylors penalty in the 17th minute, and Sporting KC took the lead at half-time on Daniel Sallois’ eighth career Open Cup goal in the 33rd minute. Mexico international Alan Pulido put his boot on a blistered Salloi cross for a 2-0 54th-minute lead, and Marinos Tzionis opened his USOC goalscoring account 14 minutes later with a goal inside the near post in front of Tulsa Athletic goalie Bryson Reed. I’m very happy with my first goal and I’m coming this season for the next round, said Pulido. 2017 Open Cup champions Sporting KC have never failed to advance to the fourth round.

Monterey Bay FC (USLC) 1, San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) 0

After an opening 25-minute round trip, Monterey Bay forward Christian Volesky took advantage of a 26th-minute missed back pass by San Jose Earthquakes defender Antonio Josenildo Rodrigues De Oliveria. The striker quickly took control of the ball and moved past goalkeeper Daniel De Sousa Brito to give the home side an early 1-0 advantage. Earthquakes manager Luchi Gonzalez brought in several of his regular starters to start the second half and continued to feature key players throughout the game. But the impact was minimal. In the end, the combination of Monterey Bays superb defence, a stellar performance from goalkeeper Gerold Siaha Ngnepi and Earthquakes’ inability to organize in the final third made the difference. Monterey Bay held on 1-0 for a historic third-round cut as San Jose was eliminated by a lower-division team for the second straight year.

