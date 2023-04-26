UK blocked Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Here’s why.





If you thought the entire Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard would be shut down after countries approved the deal, it’s not the case because you’ve come across regulators in the EU, US and UK. But now we have a very important decision from the UK Competition and Markets Authority. Now, it has actually blocked $68.7 billion of transactions.

After reviewing 3 million different documents from Microsoft and Activision and hearing an offer from their main competitor, Sony, why did they block the deal? In the end, Call of Duty’s fight to become an exclusive franchise and Microsoft’s bending backwards to give everyone a contract had some impact, but not in the way one might expect. Rather, CMA blocked the deal because of Microsoft’s cloud gaming ambitions.

CMA said the deal could change the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market, leading to less innovation and less choice for UK gamers in the years to come.

They actually refer to the idea that Activision games (like Call of Duty) could be exclusive to Microsoft’s cloud gaming ambitions.

Microsoft has a strong position in cloud gaming services, and the evidence available at the CMA suggests that it would be commercially beneficial for Microsoft to make Activisions games exclusive to its own cloud gaming services.

Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft

That’s a bit odd considering that cloud gaming is currently a tiny fraction of the overall video game industry. Famous cloud gaming services like Google Stadia have failed, and Amazon Luna still exists, but isn’t exactly a huge industry player. This isn’t because Microsoft is crushing the competition, it’s because most people aren’t that interested in cloud gaming compared to consoles, PCs and mobiles. Yes, interest in cloud gaming is expected to increase over time, and the CMA says Microsoft currently has 60-70% of the market share. The idea is that this deal will make things worse if Activision games are exclusive to Microsoft’s cloud gaming service. Here again, Microsoft insisted that that’s not going to happen.

This is all very strange considering that the idea of ​​Activision games being exclusive to Xbox or Game Pass or removed from PlayStation wasn’t brought up here, and Microsoft seemed to somehow alleviate those concerns. This is literally about cloud gaming and it’s a step Microsoft took to make further deals that didn’t convince the CMA enough. While CMA thinks it’s forward-looking about potential growth in the cloud market, it’s still pretty odd that the entire deal is blocked at that point.

Microsoft and Activision said they would immediately appeal the decision, but no date has been set, which means the saga will be longer. EU regulators are due to make their own decisions at the end of May, and Microsoft is already sparring with the US FTC.

A breakdown of this deal would be disastrous for Microsoft and potentially devastating for Activision, which has lost 10% of its stock in pre-market trading since the news. See what happens to your appeal. But what seemed to be more or less accidental could turn into much greater turbulence than expected.

Update: Activisions official statement on this:

The CMAs report contradicts Britain’s ambitions to be an attractive country to build tech businesses in. We will actively work with Microsoft to reverse this on appeal. The report’s conclusions harm British citizens as they face increasingly dire economic prospects. We will reevaluate our growth plans for the UK. Global innovators large and small will note that despite all the rhetoric, the UK is clearly closed for business.

