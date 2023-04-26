Tobacco company settles with the United States for business in North Korea





WASHINGTON (AP) A British tobacco company has agreed to pay more than $629 million to settle allegations that it did illegal business with North Korea in violation of U.S. sanctions, the Justice Department said Tuesday. .

British American Tobacco, one of the world’s largest tobacco companies, has reached a deferred prosecution agreement with the Ministry of Justice, while the company’s Singapore subsidiary pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit fraud bank and violate sanctions.

London-based BAT said in its own statement that the settlement affected sales from 2007 to 2017 and that the company had since taken steps to improve its business practices.

North Korea has faced harsh U.S. and international sanctions for nearly two decades over its nuclear weapons program and the development of intercontinental ballistic missiles. Pyongyang continued to research and test more nuclear weapons. It has also worked to evade sanctions with cooperation from allies like China and illicit trade with banned countries and companies.

Smuggled tobacco products are considered a major source of revenue for North Korea’s nuclear and weapons of mass destruction programs, the Justice Department said.

The sentence is the largest resulting from sanctions violations against North Korea in Justice Department history, Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen said.

This case and others like it serve as a wake-up call to corporations, corporations that support rogue regimes like North Korea through their activities that they need to have compliance programs, compliance programs that prevent these kinds of activities to take place, he said.

BAT admitted as part of the settlement that it continued to make tobacco in North Korea despite publicly stating in 2007 that it no longer had operations with the repressive regime. Prosecutors say a third-party company operating under the control of a BAT subsidiary sold more than $400 million worth of tobacco products between 2007 and 2017.

That money was then redirected to BAT, the Justice Department said. The North Korean tobacco purchases were made through front companies that concealed relationships with the US banks that processed the transactions.

In a statement, BAT Chief Executive Jack Bowles said the company regrets the misconduct arising from historic business activities that led to these settlements and recognizes that we have not met the highest standards we expected. rightly from us.

He said the company, whose brands include Lucky Strike, Kent and Pall Mall, has since transformed its ethics and compliance programs.

Separately, federal prosecutors uncovered a cigarette smuggling scheme that raised money for North Korea’s nuclear weapons program, announcing charges against three men, a North Korean banker and two Chinese enablers. . The State Department announced a reward for information leading to their arrest.

British American Tobacco agreed in 2017 to take over Reynolds American Inc., which owned brands like Newport and Camel, creating the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/north-korea-tobacco-britain-justice-department-b86574d1e4f8a203047ab5e191f639c8 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos