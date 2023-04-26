Whistleblower to tell House US government is ‘middleman’ in multi-billion dollar migrant child trafficking operation





FIRST ON FOX: A House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing on Wednesday will feature testimony from a whistleblower who will warn lawmakers that the United States has become the ‘middleman’ in a child migrant smuggling operation billions of dollars at the border.

The hearing, “Biden’s Border Crisis: Exploitation of Unaccompanied Foreign Children,” will be hosted by the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Integrity, Security, and Immigration Enforcement and will consider the increase in the number of unaccompanied children (UAC) at the southern border.

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics, the number of UACs arriving at the border increased from 33,239 in fiscal year 2020 to more than 146,000 in fiscal year 2021 and 152,000 in fiscal year 2022. So far in fiscal year 2023, there have been more than 70,000 encounters of unaccompanied children.

When migrant children are encountered at the border, they are transferred to the custody of Health and Human Services (HHS) and then reunited with a sponsor, usually a parent or family member already in the United States.

According to Customs and Border Protection statistics, the number of unaccompanied children arriving at the southern border has increased since FY2020. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills/Pool/File)

But the Biden administration has been rocked by a number of reports that authorities have been unable to reach more than 85,000 migrant children; and more recently, administration officials reportedly ignored signs of an “explosive” growth in child labor. A number were forced into indentured servitude to pay off smugglers and worked in appalling conditions.

Wednesday’s hearing will hear from three witnesses: Tara Lee Rodas, an HHS whistleblower formerly in the office of an inspector general; Sheena Rodriguez, Founder and President of Alliance for a Safe Texas; and Jessica Vaughan, Director of Policy Studies at the Center for Immigration Studies.

Rodas will warn of a problem that predated the administration but grew significantly during the recent migrant crisis, according to a copy of his written testimony obtained by Fox News Digital.

“Today, children will work at night in slaughterhouses, factories, restaurants to pay their debts to smugglers and traffickers. Today, children will be sold for sex,” she said. “Today children will call a hotline to report that they are being abused, neglected and trafficked. For nearly a decade, unaccompanied children have suffered in the shadows.”

Rodas will talk about volunteering at an emergency shelter site in California to help the HHS Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) identify sponsors for minors who have crossed the border.

“I thought I was going to help place children into loving homes. Instead, I discovered that children are trafficked through a sophisticated network that begins with being recruited from their country of origin, smuggled across the U.S. border and ends when ORR delivers a child.For a sponsor, some sponsors are criminals and traffickers and members of transnational criminal organizations.Some sponsors view children as commodities and assets to be used to earn an income, which is why we are seeing an explosion in labor trafficking,” show Rodas’ written remarks.

“Whether intentional or not, it is safe to say that the US government has become the middleman in a large-scale, multi-billion dollar child trafficking operation run by bad actors seeking to profit from the lives of children.

Rodriguez, of the Alliance for a Safe Texas, will share her experiences meeting unaccompanied children at the border, including teenagers who she says told her that cartel co-ops transported children across Mexico and held them in warehouses with armed guards. She will also call for an investigation into the responsible federal agencies and an end to the release of migrants from the sponsors.

“We can no longer close our eyes and pretend this isn’t happening. Congress has the power to stop this, which is why I’m asking you to do what’s right,” her testimony reads.

Vaughan will also call for congressional action, including an end to legal loopholes she says are forcing the government “to implement a massive capture and release program for illegally arrived foreign children.”

“They were negligently funneled through the custody of U.S. government agencies and contractors, and handed over to very lightly vetted sponsors (who are usually also here illegally) in our communities with no regard for their safety and well-being. be,” she said. “There is no doubt that the system for dealing with minors who cross illegally is dysfunctional, and has been for some time, and needs to be fixed.”

Last month, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra pushed back against the agency’s inability to contact 85,000 minors, and he also said HHS authorities were limited by Congress.

“I’ve never heard of that 85,000 figure, I don’t know where it came from and so I would say it doesn’t sound realistic at all, and what we’re doing is we’re trying to follow some best we can with these kids,” he said.

“Congress has given us certain authorities. Our authorities end when we find a suitable sponsor to place this child. We try to follow up, but neither the child nor the sponsor are actually obligated to follow us,” he said.

Meanwhile, domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, who quit her post this week, responded to the Times report that her team had received evidence of a growing migrant child labor crisis.

“We were never made aware of any systematic problem with child labor or migrant child labor,” she said.

