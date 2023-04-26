Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard Blocked by UK CMA





Despite recent indications that Microsoft is softening its stance on its proposed $68.7 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Britain’s antitrust regulator Competition and Markets Authority has announced its decision to officially block the deal.

CMA said the decision stemmed from concerns about the impact it would have on the future of the nascent cloud gaming market, in which Microsoft is a key player. It was feared that the deal would lead to less innovation and less choice for UK gamers in the years to come.

Microsoft said the proposed solution had significant drawbacks and required regulatory oversight by the CMA.

Microsoft has a strong position in cloud gaming services, and evidence available at the CMA suggests that Microsoft would find it commercially beneficial to make Activisions games exclusive to its own cloud gaming services, the agency said after months of review. I did.

Microsoft believes it already has around 60-70% of global cloud gaming services, thanks to the benefits of owning the Xbox, Windows and Azure platforms, and the Game Pass gaming subscription service connected by Xbox Cloud Gaming. CMA sees cloud gaming as an important and fast-growing segment of the gaming market. This frees gamers from buying expensive consoles and gives them more flexibility and choice in how they play.

The CMA considered Microsoft’s proposed action remedy in the form of a 10-year contract to force the game to be available on other cloud platforms was insufficient. It said it needed regulatory oversight, didn’t sufficiently address different business models like subscriptions, and risked disagreement between Microsoft and other cloud gaming providers given the amount of change that could occur in the sector over a decade.

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard said they would immediately appeal the CMA’s decision.

“We are committed to this acquisition and will appeal,” Microsoft president Brad Smith said in a statement. The CMA’s decision rejects a pragmatic path to addressing competition challenges and stifles technological innovation and investment in the UK. We’ve already signed deals that make popular Activision Blizzards games available on over 150 million devices, and we’re continuing to strengthen those deals with regulatory relief. We’re particularly disappointed that, after long deliberation, this decision appears to reflect a misunderstanding of this market and how related cloud technologies actually work.

An Activision Blizzard spokesperson issued a much stronger, almost threatening response. The CMA report said it contradicted Britain’s ambitions to be an attractive country for building tech businesses. We will actively work with Microsoft to reverse this on appeal. The report’s conclusions harm British citizens as they face increasingly dire economic prospects. We will re-evaluate our growth plans for the UK. Global innovators big and small will note that despite all the rhetoric, the UK is apparently closed for business.

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard were skeptical at first, but were cautiously optimistic that the CMA would approve the deal. In March, the CMA set aside concerns about the deal’s impact on the console market, particularly the availability of Call of Duty on the PlayStation, which had been at the forefront of regulatory issues up until that point thanks to Sony’s fervent lobbying. .

In this case, the CMA said at the time that the merger would not significantly reduce competition in the console gaming service, as the cost to Microsoft of holding Call of Duty off the PlayStation would outweigh the benefits of taking such a step. That said, Sony’s dominant position in the console market motivates Microsoft to continue publishing Call of Duty. Clearly, I don’t think CMA applies the same to the nascent cloud gaming market. Google, Microsoft’s biggest potential competitor in cloud gaming, shut down its cloud gaming service Stadia earlier this year.

While Microsoft and Activision initiate an appeal process against the CMA’s decision, its impact on the positions of other important global regulators will also be closely monitored. The European Union is due to publish its findings by May 22. Microsoft is happy with the proposed remedy, but may be swayed by the CMA’s hardline stance. In the United States, the Federal Trade Commission challenges trades in its own internal courts, but without federal jurisdiction, it may have a hard time actually blocking them.

That means an appeal of the CMA decision will be at the forefront of Microsoft’s efforts to close the deal before the July 18 deadline, which would require it to pay Activision a multi-billion dollar termination fee.

UPDATE: Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said the CMA’s decision isn’t the news we wanted, but in an email to staff that was made public, it’s far from a final decision on the deal. He also hinted that Microsoft will shelve investments in AI technology in the UK if the deal is not approved. You can read his full statement below.

Today the UK regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has decided not to approve a merger with Microsoft. This isn’t the news we were hoping for, but it’s far from a final decision on this deal.

Together with Microsoft, we can and will challenge this decision and have already begun work on an appeal to the UK Competition Appeals Tribunal. We were confident in our case because the facts were on our side. This deal is good for the competition.

The UK hopes to grow its leadership position in technology, and the Microsoft-Activision combination can achieve exactly that. At a time when the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence are thriving, we know that the UK market will benefit from Microsoft’s bench strength in both areas and its ability to use these technologies out of the box. Conversely, if the CMA’s decision remains in effect, it will curb investment, competition and job creation across the UK gaming industry.

This merger is a complicated process, and I know I’m not the only one disappointed by the obstacles and delays. We’re used to a company culture that moves fast to achieve big goals, so it’s hard when we can’t get things done at our usual energetic pace. Keep pressing our case as we know this merger will benefit our staff, the broader UK technical workforce and players worldwide.

I will personally do everything I can to advocate for us and help regulators understand the competitive dynamics in our industry. What assures me is that we are one of the strongest companies in the industry, whether we go alone or merge with others, and we are poised for continued growth and building on our amazing IP.

Thank you for your continued effort and focus, and for continuing to connect and engage players around the world. This is the best time in our field and all of you represent the best in our industry. Please keep us up to date with the next step whenever it occurs.

