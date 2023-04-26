Odds that US will default on debt in early June rise amid weak tax collection





CN—

It is increasingly likely that the United States could default on its debt as soon as early June if Congress does not act, according to a trio of new analyses.

This is because tax revenues are much weaker than expected so far this season. The Treasury Department is counting on this cash injection, along with several extraordinary measures, to continue paying federal government bills in full and on time until lawmakers raise or suspend the debt ceiling.

An accelerated timeline would mean President Joe Biden and Republican House lawmakers would have to quickly accelerate their debt ceiling discussions to avoid a default that would drag the US economy and global financial markets down. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is trying to push his legislation to increase the borrowing limit through the chamber this week to restart talks with the White House.

When the United States reached its debt ceiling in January, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen advised Congress that the available cash and extraordinary measures were expected to last at least until early June. Various forecasters have estimated that the so-called X date, when the United States defaults, would come sometime in the summer or early fall.

Yellen is expected to update its projection in the near future as the department gets a clearer picture of how much it has collected in tax revenue for 2022 and the first quarter of this year.

But analysts warn that this does not look good. While tax revenues were still expected to be below robust 2021 levels, they are still weaker than expected, down around 35% so far.

That prompts Goldman Sachs analysts to say now that an early June deadline looks almost as likely as the late July deadline they expect. He noted in a Friday report, however, that the Treasury had received only about 56% of expected tax revenue.

Economists at Moodys Analytics had forecast Date X to arrive in August, but now they say it could arrive as early as early June.

And Wells Fargo analysts now believe there is a small tail risk that the Treasury could hit date X in early June, although they say the most likely scenario is still early August. The government will owe about $65 billion in monthly Medicare payments to health and drug plans, as well as much of the compensation for active duty military, veterans, public service and military and other retirees in early August. About $25 billion in Social Security benefits are paid days later.

If tax collections are sufficient to keep treasury coffers afloat until early June, the government is unlikely to default until much later in the summer. The agency will receive another cash injection from estimated second-quarter tax payments, which are due June 15, and from extraordinary measures that become available at the end of the month.

Financial markets are beginning to worry that Congress and the White House cannot reach an agreement. Investors are demanding historically high yields for US Treasuries maturing in July. If the United States defaults, bondholders may not be repaid the money owed to them on time.

In addition, spreads on five-year US credit default swaps are widening, reflecting growing investor concern. Credit default swaps provide bondholders with a guarantee that they will receive the money owed to them if the bond issuer defaults. It becomes more expensive to buy a credit default swap when default risks increase.

McCarthy’s plan would raise the national debt limit by $1.5 trillion in exchange for a series of cuts to national programs, including returning discretionary and non-military funding to fiscal year 2022 levels while aimed at limiting expenditure growth to 1% per year.

It would also block Bidens’ plan to provide student loan forgiveness, repeal green energy tax credits and kill new Internal Revenue Service funding enacted as part of the reduction in inflation. The measure would impose new work requirements on some Medicaid recipients and tighten the work mandate for some people who receive food stamps. The plan would also accelerate new oil drilling projects while rolling back funding passed to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The package has no chance of passing the Democratic-led Senate, and Biden has already said he would veto it.

But if it becomes law, it would hurt the economy in the short term, according to Moodys Analytics. That would stunt economic growth and raise the unemployment rate in 2024 compared to a so-called clean debt limit increase that doesn’t include significant fiscal policy changes, which Democrats want. According to the McCarthys plan, employment would be 780,000 lower by the end of 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/26/politics/debt-ceiling-default-tax-june/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos