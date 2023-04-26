Tribute to Neil Jameson, founder of Citizens UK.





Charities, businesses and politicians paid tribute to Neil Jameson, Founder and former Managing Director of Citizens UK, who passed away.

Jameson has worked in the charity sector for over 50 years, with roles in Save the Children and Children’s Society.

In 1989 he founded the organization now known as Citizens UK and led the charity as its first managing director until stepping down in 2018.

He launched a living wage campaign in 2001, which resulted in a £1 billion wage increase for low-income workers, and campaigned for the government to curb the power of payday lenders by imposing caps on total credit costs.

He also challenged government policies on asylum and refugee resettlement to welcome people fleeing violence and conflict and open legal channels for unaccompanied minors.

In 2019 Jameson ran for the Green Party seat of Poplar and Limehouse in East London.

Jameson was a ‘fantasist’

Matthew Bolton, Managing Director of Citizens UK, said Jameson was “a pioneer with the courage and skill to bring community organization to the UK”.

“Neil’s vision and pioneering work have led to tens of thousands of active citizens campaigning for change across the UK, a legacy that goes from strength to strength. Neil gave communities a way to be heard, empowered, and taken public action, which in turn strengthened relationships across civil society and strengthened our democracy.

“While we will honor his legacy with a public celebration at the appropriate time, today we pause to thank Neil for all the foundation he laid, the life he touched and the work he put into action.”

‘Change maker and peace builder’

The Muslim Charities Forum (MCF) and Living Wage Foundation tweeted that they were “sad” and shocked to hear of Jameson’s death, with the former describing him as “a true servant leader, change maker and peace builder”. I did.

“We have lost a great pillar of social justice and community cohesion. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues,” MCF wrote.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “He will be missed a lot, but his legacy will live on. My thoughts are with his family and friends today.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.civilsociety.co.uk/news/tributes-paid-to-neil-jameson-founder-of-citizens-uk.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos