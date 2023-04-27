Fisker Ocean deliveries in a few days in Europe, the United States will have to wait





Fisker Inc. has just confirmed regulatory certification in Europe that will allow the sale and delivery of the first Ocean SUVs to reservation holders. Fisker has adopted a unique dual registration process for Europe and the United States simultaneously, and while overseas deliveries appear in just over a week, reservation holders in the United States could wait a little longer.

After a years-long journey that felt like a public drawing board of design tweaks and shifts in strategy, Fisker Inc. inevitably focused on the latest iteration of its flagship vehicle, the Ocean SUV. As promised, the Ocean officially went into production on schedule in Europe in November, with veteran contract manufacturer Magna Steyr in Austria watching.

As of December 31, 2022, Fisker said it had built 56 Ocean SUVs, including 15 fleet vehicles delivered to Magna for testing, data collection and further validation.

Still, the US automaker has relayed its optimism to produce (up to) 42,400 electric vehicles in 2023, provided its supply chain holds up and it receives homologation in a timely manner. Fisker applied for certification in the United States and Europe simultaneously, anticipating that testing would be completed in March, followed by respective regulatory approval processes in each region.

Well, reservation holders in Europe can rejoice, especially those expecting an Ocean One Launch Edition, as your shiny new SUVs have been certified overseas and deliveries are expected in 10 days.

Fisker Ocean deliveries begin in Europe on May 5

According to information coming directly from Fisker tonight, the Ocean SUV has been certified by European regulators and deliveries are expected to begin shortly. The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker, spoke about this milestone and shared a quick update:

The entire Fisker team is thrilled to offer the Fisker Ocean One Introductory Edition to our reservation holders. Our first delivery is scheduled for May 5th. After that, we aim to ship all Ocean Ones by the end of September while also launching some shipments of the Fisker Ocean Extreme, starting with Europe and the United States.

When exactly US deliveries will follow remains unclear. For now, Fisker is focusing on deliveries of the top-spec Ocean versions in Europe, although the company has already built some of the Ultra and Sport versions of the incoming SUV. Fisker says shipments of these versions will begin in September, supposedly after the majority of the One and Extreme versions have found their homes.

Fisker recently announced a WLTP-certified range of 707 km (439 miles) for the Fisker Ocean Extreme (20-inch wheels), which the company says has led to an influx of new bookings in Europe. It’ll be interesting to see where that range lands on the much tighter US-market EPA scale, but even 400 miles of EPA range should be quite appealing to SUV-loving consumers in the states.

While many readers would probably prefer news of US ocean deliveries ahead of Europe, the SUV reaching reservation holders anywhere is encouraging news. We’re quite curious to know where Fisker and Magna currently stand on production for 2023, as well as how many bookings the Ocean has now tallied.

We will certainly learn more during Fisker’s first quarter 2023 financial report, scheduled for May 9.

