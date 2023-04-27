US to send nuclear submarine to South Korea as part of deterrence





WASHINGTON The United States will send a nuclear submarine to visit South Korea for the first time in four decades under a new deterrent agreement between Washington and Seoul that is sure to draw South Korea’s ire North.

The arrangement, which is to be formalized by President Biden later Wednesday, is described by the White House as the largest of its kind since the Cold War.

Dubbed the “Washington Declaration,” it aims to “strengthen U.S. deterrence commitments” to South Korea in the face of persistent nuclear threats from its northern enemy, a senior White House official said Tuesday.

“We intend to take steps to make our deterrence more visible through the regular deployment of strategic assets, including a visit by US nuclear ballistic submarines to South Korea, which has not happened since. the early 1980s,” the official said.

The deal will mark the culmination of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s official visit to the White House on Wednesday.

“[We] will strengthen our training exercises and simulation activities to improve the US-[South Korea] the alliance’s approach to deterring and defending against [North Korea’s] threats, in particular by better integrating [South Korean non-nuclear] active in our strategic planning as part of the alliance’s efforts to enhance deterrence and manage nuclear non-proliferation concerns in the region,” the official said.

The statement will also set up a new U.S.-South Korea nuclear advisory group (NCG) to improve nuclear-related intelligence sharing, the official said.

“The NCG [is] a mechanism for regular bilateral consultation which will focus on nuclear and strategic planning issues and give our [South Korean] allies additional insight into how we think about major contingency planning in many ways,” the official said.

“It draws on what we did with European allies at the height of the Cold War in similar times of potential external threat.”

The new provisions of the declaration are intended to bolster the confidence of the South Korean public and government in the United States’ commitment, the official said, and to show a united front against North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“The United States hasn’t really taken these steps since the height of the Cold War with our handful of closest allies in Europe,” the official said.

“We seek to ensure that by initiating these new procedures [and] further steps that our commitment to expanding deterrence is unchallenged.

During his state visit, Yoon is expected to “reaffirm” South Korea’s commitment to its own obligations under the United Nations Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which Seoul ratified in 1975 and which prevents it to acquire nuclear weapons.

A February 2022 poll by the Chicago Council on Global Affairs found that 71% of South Koreans support the country’s development of its own nuclear weapons and 56% support the deployment of US nuclear bombs in Seoul territory. When asked to choose, two-thirds of South Koreans (67%) favored a local arsenal, while only 9% supported US nuclear deployment.

