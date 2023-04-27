UK Government Funding Anti-LGBTQ+ Organizations in Uganda Report | global development





The British government has been funding the activities of a homophobic religious group in Uganda, and its leaders have supported legislation making it a criminal offense to identify as gay.

Analyzing official data provided to the International Aid Transparency Initiative (IATI), a report by the Institute for Journalism and Social Change (IJSC) found a staggering number of conflicts between anti-LGBTQ+ organizations in Uganda and international aid donors, including the United Kingdom. association was found.

According to the IATI submission, the Interfaith Council of Uganda (IRCU), an interfaith organization, directly received British aid funding as an implementation partner for a program to achieve the Foreign Ministry’s ambitions. Uganda’s Open Society.

In February, IRCU members, including the Ugandan Church and several evangelical churches, signed a statement expressing great concern about the growing prevalence of homosexuality in Uganda and the impact of the LGBTQ agenda on children’s welfare.

Two weeks later, the Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 was introduced into Parliament and passed last month with 387 of the 389 MPs voting in favor in Uganda’s parliament in an effort to expand the country’s anti-gay legislation.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (FCDO) has confirmed that it has provided funds to the IRCU from 2021 until the beginning of this year. According to FCDO data, a total of 134,900 were disbursed to organizations as part of a program called the Uganda Open Society, which started in June 2021 and is expected to run until March 2024.

However, a spokesperson said the UK had decided to stop funding following IRCU comments regarding anti-gay legislation.

The proposed legislation, which UN Human Rights Secretary-General Volker Trk has denounced as the world’s worst legislation, would impose the death penalty and life imprisonment for gay sex, up to 14 years for attempted homosexuality, and ban the recruitment, promotion and financing of same-sex activities. was imprisoned for

Anyone who identifies as lesbian, gay, transgender, queer, or any other sexual or gender identity that violates the male-female binary can face up to 10 years in prison.

The bill ran into trouble this month after President Yoweri Museveni refused to sign it into law and asked Congress to review it after describing homosexuality as a threat to humanity.

Speaker Anita Annet Between, from Uganda, leads a session while proposing an anti-homosexuality bill in the Kampala parliament. Photo: Abubaker Lubowa/Reuters

Museveni is under pressure from the United States to veto the bill, and government officials have warned that if the bill becomes law, the Biden administration will consider its potential impact, perhaps in an economic way. The United States gives African countries more than $950 million a year.

In 2014, the Obama administration reportedly withdrew government support from the IRCU after the IRCU supported the Anti-Homosexuality Act, the predecessor of the 2023 bill.

After Uganda’s parliament overwhelmingly approved the 2023 bill, Britain’s development minister, Andrew Mitchell, said Britain was “deeply disappointed” by the decision.

Author of the IJSC report, Claire Provost, said:

Donors, development agencies and advocates should look more broadly at funding in all countries and ensure that these practices do not undermine human rights anywhere.

Nana Darkoa Sekyiamah, a Ghanaian feminist writer who contributed to the report, said: We feel this must end. I don’t believe we should fund organizations that promote hate.

An FCDO spokesperson said: The UK government has long been at the forefront of promoting LGBT+ rights internationally and is concerned about the increasing criminalization of LGBT+ people in Uganda, which threatens minority rights and risks persecution.

All UK Aid partners undergo a rigorous due diligence evaluation prior to receiving funding. The UK does not currently fund the Interfaith Council of Uganda.

This document was amended on April 26 to correct an earlier version that suggested FCDO was still funding IRCU. End of funding in February 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/2023/apr/26/uk-government-funding-anti-lgbtq-organisation-in-uganda-says-report The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos