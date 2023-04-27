Biden swears the end of the North Korean regime if he launches a nuclear attack





WASHINGTON President Biden on Wednesday decided to bolster the US nuclear umbrella guarding South Korea and vowed that any nuclear attack from North Korea would bring about the end of the government in Pyongyang, underscoring a broad shift from diplomacy to deterrence in response to the threat of an unstable dictatorship.

In welcoming South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to the White House for a state visit, Mr Biden pledged to give Seoul a central role for the first time in strategic planning for the use of weapons nuclear weapons in any conflict with North Korea. In return, the South has disavowed any effort to pursue its own nuclear arsenal, a move Mr Yoon briefly appeared to adopt earlier this year. Mr Biden also announced that the United States would send American nuclear ballistic missile submarines to dock in South Korea for the first time in decades.

Look, a nuclear attack by North Korea on the United States, its allies or supporter partners is unacceptable and will bring about the end of any regime that takes such a step, Mr Biden told a press conference at the Rose Garden, where he and Mr. Yoon described their agreement, called the Washington Declaration. It is about bolstering deterrence in response to the DPRK’s escalating behavior and the deal is full consultation among allies, Biden said, using the initials of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

While former presidents had also warned North Korea that a nuclear attack on the South would bring a devastating American response, the direct language about the end of North Korean rule was reminiscent of Mr. Bidens’ belligerent predecessor, Donald J. Trump. . Mr. Trump once threatened North Korea with fire and fury the likes of which the world has never seen if he were to attack.

Mr Trump later spun 180 degrees to open personal negotiations with Kim Jong-un, the iron-fisted leader of the North, and even said they had both fallen in love, but their talks didn’t have ever resulted in the handing over of a single weapon by Mr. Kim. And throughout the Trump presidency, and up to Mr. Bidens, the North accelerated the expansion of its nuclear arsenal and the variety and range of its ballistic missiles.

In his public comments with Mr. Yoon on Wednesday, Mr. Biden virtually abandoned any discussion of a negotiated diplomatic resolution to the 30-year-old standoff over North Korea’s nuclear ambitions. While saying he would always seek serious and substantial diplomatic breakthroughs, he and Mr. Yoon offered no path to do so and instead emphasized their plans for extended deterrence, implicitly acknowledging that North Korea’s nuclear weapons were a reality unlikely to be reversed any time soon.

Under the new deal, the United States and South Korea will create a nuclear advisory group to coordinate military responses to North Korea, and Washington has pledged to do its utmost to consult with Seoul before proceeding. use nuclear weapons to retaliate against the North.

However, the agreement specifies that the American president reserves the sole power to decide whether or not to launch a nuclear weapon. And Mr. Biden noted that beyond mostly token submarine visits, he had no intention of stationing nuclear weapons on the Korean peninsula. The United States removed its last tactical nuclear weapons from South Korea in 1991.

Mr Yoons’ visit came at a difficult time between the two longtime allies after leaks revealed that the United States had intercepted private conversations within South Korea’s National Security Council. Classified documents made public in recent weeks chronicle conversations among senior South Korean officials about US pressure to supply artillery munitions to Ukraine, despite Seoul’s policy of not arming fighters in active wars.

While South Korea has provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine, it has not supplied arms directly to Kyiv. Seoul said it plans to sell 155 millimeter artillery shells to Washington as long as the United States is the end user. According to the leaked documents, a senior South Korean official discussed the possibility of selling shells to Poland under the same conditions, while understanding that they would be passed on to Ukraine anyway.

Both leaders sought to shrug off the revelations on Wednesday, brushing aside the questions as they celebrated 70 years of alliance between the two nations. Mr. Biden offered Mr. Yoon all the pomp and circumstance of a state visit, beginning in the morning with a lavish arrival ceremony that included a 21-gun salute, honor guard, marching band and a corps of fifes and drums and ending the evening with a full-scale, black-tie state dinner, only the second in the Biden administration.

Our alliance is an alliance of values ​​based on our shared universal values ​​of freedom and democracy, Mr. Yoon said during opening statements in the Oval Office before the start of the meeting with Mr. Biden. It is not a contractual alliance but an eternal partnership. In perhaps an allusion to the furor over the surveillance, he added: Together we can solve all the problems between us.

Asked later explicitly about the leaked disclosures, Mr. Yoon offered only bland comments with no trace of outrage or dismay. We need time to wait for the results of the US investigation, he said. And we intend to continue to communicate on the subject.

Mr Biden did not comment on the matter, although he cited their shared commitment to stand with Ukraine and defend its democracy against Russian onslaught. He called U.S.-South Korean relations a keystone of regional security and prosperity, adding that I believe our partnership is ready for any challenge.

The new cooperation agreement contained in the Washington Declaration is closely modeled on how NATO countries plan for a possible nuclear conflict. Although the United States has never formally adopted a no-first-use policy, officials said such a decision would almost certainly not be made until after the North itself has used a nuclear weapon against South Korea.

The United States pledges to make every effort to consult with the Republic of Korea on any possible use of nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula, the statement said, using the initials of the Republic of Korea. At the same time, he said, President Yoon reaffirmed the Republic of Korea’s longstanding commitment to its obligations under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty not to develop its own nuclear weapons.

The agreement is remarkable for several reasons. First, it aims to reassure the South Korean public, where pollsters have found consistent majorities in favor of building an independent South Korean nuclear force. Mr. Yoon himself openly pondered the option earlier this year, though his government was quick to backtrack on his statement.

He also raised the possibility of reintroducing US tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea, a step his government has said in recent weeks it is no longer pursuing.

The importance of the new statement for Mr. Yoon was clear in the Rose Garden when Mr. Biden made no explicit mention of it in his opening remarks, while the South Korean leader focused on it intensely in his . Yoon called it an unprecedented expansion and strengthening of the extended deterrence strategy and said the agreed response to the North Korean threat has never been stronger so far.

Our two countries agreed to immediate bilateral presidential consultations in the event of a nuclear attack by North Korea and pledged to respond quickly, massively and decisively using the full force of the alliance, including US nuclear weapons, Mr. Yoon said.

The second reason why it matters is one that the Biden administration talks little about: it tends toward reversing the commitment, dating back to the Obama administration, to reduce the role of nuclear weapons in US defense strategy. For years, the United States has been improving its non-nuclear strike options, improving the accuracy and power of conventional weapons that could hit any target in the world in about an hour.

John F. Kirby, a spokesman for the National Security Council, said, “I would caution anyone against thinking there was a new focus on the centrality of nuclear weapons, despite the wording of the new statement. We have treaty commitments to the Republic of the Peninsula, he said, using the shorthand for the Republic of Korea, and we want to make sure we have as many options as possible.

But the South seeks greater assurance of extended deterrence, the concept that the United States will seek to deter a North Korean nuclear strike on the South with a nuclear response even if it risks a North Korean strike on an American city.

South Korea is a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which prohibits it from acquiring nuclear weapons. Thus, the commitment not to build its own weapons is not new. But nations can withdraw from the treaty, simply by notifying the United Nations. Only one country has done so: North Korea, in 2003. Three countries have not signed the treaty and have developed nuclear weapons: Israel, India and Pakistan.

