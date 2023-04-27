UK blocked Microsoft-Activision merger. So what will happen next?





Microsoft is attempting to acquire Call of Duty company Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion in one of the biggest acquisitions in history. The deal has already been struck in many countries, but it’s taking its toll on Xbox, with the UK Competition and Markets Authority announcing Wednesday that it will block the deal due to cloud gaming concerns. CMA initially had concerns about the console market before reconsidering. However, the cloud gaming market has proven to be a stumbling block. The decision came as a shock to many industry observers who believed the CMA would give it the green light.

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are already in the process of appealing and pushing to close the deal. But what if the deal doesn’t go through after that? Let’s take a look at what happens next and how Microsoft could pay billions of dollars for breakups.

what will happen next

Activision Blizzard, in a statement issued after the CMA’s announcement, said it would “actively” work with Microsoft to overturn the decision to appeal. “Global innovators large and small will note that despite all the rhetoric, the UK is clearly closed for business,” Activision Blizzard said. Microsoft chairman Brad Smith said the company remains “fully committed” to closing the deal and will appeal the decision. “I am particularly disappointed that, after long deliberation, this decision appears to reflect a misunderstanding of how this market and related cloud technologies actually work,” said Smith.

Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, told GameSpot that Microsoft “has a solution” to close the deal and that it involves providing a remedy.

Pachter said Microsoft could convince regulators to go ahead with the deal by agreeing to keep Activision Blizzard content out of Game Pass in the UK and keeping Game Pass prices stable in the UK.

“There are two things Microsoft can do to address concerns in the UK: (1) pioneer Game Pass in the UK, remove all Activision Blizzard content from the service, and (2) promise to keep Game Pass prices current. “You shouldn’t add the current price plus the inflation rate over the next 10 years (2.3% per year). If they commit to this, they can appeal the UK’s inevitable approval and they will win,” Pachter said.

Huge payouts when the deal goes through

Microsoft will pay a heavy price if the deal to acquire Activision Blizzard ultimately falls through. There are situations where Activision Blizzard has to hand over billions of dollars.

Under the official terms of the deal, Microsoft would have to pay Activision Blizzard a $3 billion “reverse cancellation” fee if the deal didn’t go through. The payment to Activision Blizzard would have been $2 billion if the termination notice had been given before January 18, 2023, and $2.5 billion if it had occurred between that time and April 18, 2023. The reverse cancellation fee is now capped at $3. Because any such notice of termination will occur after that date.

If Activision Blizzard becomes the party to close the deal, it will pay Microsoft a $2.27 billion termination fee. There are various conditions that could trigger a payment to Microsoft, such as Activision Blizzard’s “material” breach of contract or Activision Blizzard’s shareholders’ failure to agree to a sale. That last point is debatable, as Activision Blizzard shareholders have already agreed to the buyout.

Of course, the tech giant’s game won’t be over if Microsoft has to pay a $3 billion breakup fee. After all, Microsoft generated $53 billion in revenue and $18.3 billion in profit last quarter alone. As of March 31, Microsoft had a whopping $104.4 billion in cash. Still, closing the deal would be bad news for Microsoft. Some have theorized about what Microsoft could do with the $68 billion it plans to spend on Activision Blizzard should the deal fall through, such as pursuing more aggressive time-limited monopolies on Xbox and Game Pass, but that’s all for now. . Activision Blizzard’s stock fell more than 10% today, April 26, after the announcement of the CMA’s decision.

US and EU cases

The CMA made a final decision on April 26 and suspended the transaction (appeal pending). However, it may take much longer to find out what happens in the US and EU. The FTC is suing Microsoft to block the deal. The evidence hearing is scheduled for August 2, 2023. Meanwhile, the EU Commission is expected to make a final decision by May 22.

Experts pointed out that Microsoft could end the deal during pending litigation with the FTC, which would further complicate matters. Pachter told GameSpot, “The deal may be closed while the lawsuit is pending with the FTC, but we’ll have to separate the businesses until we win the appeal. It won’t take more than a few months.”

“If Microsoft wins consoles in the UK and EU, the FTC will definitely lose in court. In my opinion, they will drop the challenge entirely,” said Pachter. “Microsoft doesn’t walk [away] If they are barred from the deal and one of the agencies takes it that far, they will seek remedies in court. If Microsoft continues to support competing consoles, there is no question of which regulators can win, as competition will not diminish.”

Microsoft is used to fighting the US government. In the landmark US v. Microsoft case a few years ago, the government argued that Microsoft operated a monopoly in the PC space and made it difficult for people to use third-party products on their computers. Microsoft eventually settled with the US and agreed to some remedies.

FTC Chair Lina Khan commented on the recent Microsoft/Activision Blizzard case. She said it is true that the FTC will consider feedback from “big players” such as Sony, but that in the end the FTC will try cases “on the basis of the law and the facts.”

Analyst Pachter of Wedbush Securities believes Microsoft will close the Activision Blizzard deal by the expected deadline of June 30. He also believes that a new Call of Duty game in 2023 will be the first launch title for Game Pass. This is an ongoing story and we will keep you informed as more information becomes available.

