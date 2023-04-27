US nuclear submarines will dock in South Korea to deter Pyongyang: Biden | Joe Biden News





US President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol have pledged to strengthen deterrence against North Korea, including sending US nuclear-armed submarines and other military assets to North Korea. South.

Biden and Yoon discussed the new agreement between the two countries, dubbed the Washington Declaration, at a joint press conference following their meeting in Washington, DC to mark 70 years of the two countries’ alliance.

Yoon is only the second leader, after Frances Emmanuel Macron, to be welcomed on an official state visit to the White House since Biden took office in 2021, which his administration said stressed. the priority Washington places on a key ally in the Indo-Pacific. region.

Yoon said the new deterrence agreement represented an unprecedented expansion and strengthening of the bilateral strategy. It came as North Korea increased the pace of its weapons testing and unveiled an apparent recent breakthrough in its quest for solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles.

President Biden reaffirmed his ironclad commitment to extensive deterrence for the Republic of Korea, Yoon said.

He added that the countries had agreed to immediate bilateral presidential consultations in the event of a nuclear attack by North Korea, a promise to respond quickly, overwhelmingly and decisively using the full force of the alliance, including weapons. American nuclear weapons.

The countries will also set up a nuclear advisory group to share strategy and information related to North Korean threats, Yoon said. The group will discuss ways to plan and execute joint operations that combine Korea’s advanced conventional forces with US nuclear capabilities.

For his part, Biden said that while the deal will enhance cooperation in the event of an attack from North Korea, he will retain sole authority to use a nuclear weapon.

The main thing here is even closer cooperation, closer consultation, and was not going to station nuclear weapons on the [Korean] Peninsula, Biden said. But we will have tours, tours of ports, nuclear submarines and things like that. We do not deviate from it.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the press conference, three senior Biden administration officials told reporters on condition of anonymity that the submarine deployments would be an important part of a larger strategy.

The deployment of nuclear submarines on the Korean peninsula has not taken place since the early 1980s, a senior official told reporters, explaining that they would be part of a set of strategic assets that would be regularly deployed in South Korea to reinforce our deterrence. visible.

Deployments would include a regular cadence of other major assets, including bombers or aircraft carriers, the official said.

Thoroughly strengthen our training, exercises and simulation activities to improve the US-ROK [Republic of Korea] approach of alliances to deter and defend against the DPRK [Democratic Peoples Republic of Korea]including better integrating the Republic of Korea’s conventional assets into our strategic planning, the official said, referring to South Korea and North Korea by their official acronyms.

US submarines equipped with nuclear ballistic missiles made frequent port visits to South Korea in the late 1970s during the Cold War, a time when the US had hundreds of nuclear warheads stationed in South Korea .

In 1991, the United States removed all of its nuclear weapons from the Korean peninsula. The following year, Seoul and Pyongyang signed a joint statement pledging that neither would test, manufacture, produce, receive, possess, stockpile, deploy or use nuclear weapons.

But as Pyongyang has repeatedly violated the joint declaration over the years, there has been increased support in South Korea for the United States to place nuclear weapons in the country again.

A poll released on April 6 by the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul found that 64% of South Koreans supported the development of nuclear weapons, compared to 33% opposed.

Meanwhile, increased testing by North Korea, including flight-testing a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time earlier this month, has further heightened concerns. The test was seen as a possible breakthrough in Pyongyang’s efforts to acquire a more powerful and harder to detect weapon that could target the American mainland.

As part of the declaration, they said, South Korea will reaffirm its commitment to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty, the officials said.

The officials added that aides to Bidens and Yoons had been working out the details of the plan for months and agreed that occasional, very clear demonstrations of the strength of the United States’ expanded deterrent capabilities had to be an essential aspect of the plan. OK.

An official said steps were being taken in advance to defuse any potential tension with Beijing over the tougher military posture.

We inform the Chinese in advance and make it very clear why we are taking these actions, the official said, adding that the Biden administration is disappointed that China is unprepared to use its influence on North Korea.

Speaking at the press conference, Biden, without directly naming China, said South Korea, the United States and Japan are working to ensure the future of the Indo-Pacific is free. , open, prosperous and safe.

Seoul and Washington are also working together, he added, to promote peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

Support for Ukraine

Besides the deterrence plan, Biden and Yoon also discussed Russia’s continued invasion of Ukraine.

The Biden administration recently praised South Korea for sending some $230 million in humanitarian aid to Kyiv, but indicated it would like to see Seoul play an even bigger role in supporting Kyiv.

On Wednesday, Biden said South Korea’s support for Ukraine showed Russia’s flagrant and flagrant violation of matters of international law to nations around the world, not just in Europe.

Yoon’s visit came just weeks after highly classified US documents leaked, including one that appeared to indicate that South Korea’s National Security Council attacked the United States in early March over a request supply of artillery ammunition to Ukraine.

Asked about the leaked revelations, Yoon played down the situation, saying various complex variables are still in play.

We need time to wait for the results of the investigation from the United States and we plan to continue to communicate on the subject, he said.

On Tuesday, Yoon and Biden visited the War Memorial of Korea, life-size steel statues depicting American soldiers marching during the 1950-53 war against the North.

Yoon also laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery and joined US Vice President Kamala Harris on a tour of a NASA space facility near Washington, DC.

A state dinner is to be held at the White House on Wednesday evening.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/26/south-korea-us-summit-to-be-topped-by-nuclear-armed-sub-agreement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos