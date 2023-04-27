Coronation Weekend UK Weather ‘Dry and Mild’ – How was it in previous years? | british news





Over the Coronation Holiday weekend, the UK will set for “dry and mild” weather.

With Big Lunches, street parties and celebrations taking place across the country, the Met Office said people could expect “fairly stable conditions”.

Met Office reporter Grahame Madge said: “The remainder of the period, which I think we are focusing on, brings fairly stable conditions across the UK, pushing in from the south-west with a lot of dry and mild weather.”

“Temperatures are generally close to average or slightly above average, with highs expected in the south of England to be in the high teens,” he added.

However, the weather in the UK is notoriously unpredictable at its best, so it can be difficult to predict the weather too far in advance.

Mr Madge added that this was a “very common forecast for Britain” and that some parts of the country would be cooler than others.

“Above average temperatures are a reference to the whole of England,” he said.

“It certainly doesn’t rule out the possibility that some areas are warmer or cooler, as there are many that make up the average.”

When Queen Elizabeth II was crowned on June 2, 1953, it rained heavily. But that hasn’t stopped people from enjoying it.

The King will be crowned at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, and millions of people are expected to head to London for the coronation ceremony.

Here, Sky News looks back at the weather for the first weekend of May, the day of the coronation, over the last 10 years in London, courtesy of the Met Office.

Does the pattern suggest dry days or washes?

2011

May 7 and 8 High Temperature 23.9C Low 13.7C Maximum Rainfall (mm): 8.4

2012

May 5 and 6 high temperature 10.5C low 5.2C maximum precipitation (mm): 0.2

In 2013

May 4 and 5 high temperature 18.7C low 5.4C maximum rainfall (mm): 1

year 2014

May 3 and 4 Highest temperature 19.4C Low 2.6C Maximum rainfall (mm): 8.2

2015

May 2nd and 3rd high temperature 20.3C low 9.1C maximum rainfall (mm): 0.2

2016

May 7 and 8 Highest temperature 26.8C Lowest 11C Maximum rainfall (mm): 0

2017

May 6 and 7 High Temperature 18.7C Low 7.6C Maximum Rainfall (mm): 0

2018

May 5 and 6 Max Temperature 26.3C Low 6C Maximum Rainfall (mm): 0

2019

May 4 and 5 high temperature 12.7C low 1.4C maximum rainfall (mm): 0

2020

May 2nd and 3rd Highest temperature 15.5C Lowest 6C Maximum rainfall (mm): 0.2

2021

May 1st and 2nd Highest 12C Low 2C Rainfall data not available

2022

May 7 and 8 Max Temperature 20.6C Low 9.6C Max Rainfall (mm): 0

Looking at the precipitation figures, it seems likely that it will be a dry weekend.

But temperatures are everywhere.

In summary, hope for the best and prepare for the worst.

Of course, there will be fairly accurate weather forecasts as the big day gets closer, and here you can check the 5-day forecast for your current location by entering your zip code into the weather checker.

What events take place on Coronation Weekend?

• Saturday, May 6 – Coronation

• May 6-8 – Big Lunch across the country and Commonwealth

• Sunday 7 May – Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle

• Monday, May 8 – National Holiday and The Big Help Out encourages people to try volunteering in their area.

Do you want to be part of a big event?

