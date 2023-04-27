Microsoft Vows To Appeal As UK Regulator Blocks Activision Blizzard Acquisition





The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority has announced that it is “blocking” Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard “due to concerns that this deal could change the future of the fast-growing cloud gaming market”.

The CMA said in a statement that Microsoft “has failed to effectively address concerns in the cloud gaming sector”.

Commenting on CMA’s decision, Brad Smith, vice chairman and president of Microsoft, said: “We are fully committed to this acquisition and will appeal. impede.

“We’ve already signed deals to make Activision Blizzard’s popular games available on over 150 million devices, and we’re committed to strengthening those agreements with regulatory relief. This decision, especially after long deliberation, ignites misunderstanding. I’m disappointed that it seems to reflect how this market and related cloud technologies actually work.”

An Activision Blizzard spokesperson added: “The CMA’s report contradicts the UK’s ambitions to be an attractive country to build tech businesses in. We will work vigorously with Microsoft to overturn this issue through appeal. The increasingly bleak economic outlook. We We will re-evaluate our growth plans for global innovators large and small, taking note that despite all the rhetoric, the UK is clearly closed to business.”

Update: Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick also released a statement calling the CMA’s decision “far from the last word” and “good for the competition.”

“Together with Microsoft, we can appeal this decision and have already started working on an appeal to the UK Court of Appeals for Competition,” he added. “We are confident in our case because the facts are on our side. This deal is good for the competition.

“The UK hopes to grow its leadership position in technology, and the Microsoft-Activision combination will achieve exactly that. At a time when the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence are thriving, the UK market is looking for us to make these technologies readily available. On the contrary, if the CMA’s decision is upheld, it will stifle investment, competition and job creation across the UK gaming industry.”

“I will personally stand up for us and do everything I can to help regulators understand the competitive dynamics of our industry,” he added.

UPDATE 2: The decision to block the deal, the CMA said in a statement, “does not effectively address concerns in the cloud gaming sector that Microsoft’s proposed solution outlined in the Competition and Markets Authority’s interim findings published in February.” It came after I couldn’t,” he said. ”

The regulator says the number of monthly active users of cloud gaming in the UK has more than tripled between early 2021 and the end of 2022, and the sector is expected to be worth £1 billion by 2026 (up from £11 billion globally). predicted. ).

“Microsoft has a strong position in cloud gaming services, and the evidence available at the CMA showed that it would be commercially beneficial for Microsoft to make Activision’s games exclusive to its own cloud gaming services.

“Microsoft already accounts for about 60-70% of global cloud gaming services and has other important strengths in cloud gaming by owning Xbox, the leading PC operating system (Windows) and global cloud computing infrastructure (Azure and Xbox Cloud Gaming). there is. ”

“This deal will strengthen Microsoft’s lead in the market by giving Microsoft control of important game content such as Call of Duty, Overwatch and World of Warcraft.” Evidence available to CMA indicates that, in the absence of a merger, Activision will begin offering games via cloud platforms in the near future.”

“Allowing Microsoft to take a strong position in the rapidly growing cloud gaming market risks undermining innovation that is critical to the development of these opportunities,” he added.

Industry analyst Piers Harding-Rolls noted on Twitter that the UK Court of Competition Appeals aims to process most cases within nine months. If Microsoft prevails, the case will be returned to the CMA.

“The chances of closing this year are slim now,” he added.

CMA has previously expressed concern about Microsoft potentially making Call of Duty and other Activision Blizzard properties exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem. Last month, it recanted its concerns, believing the move would result in “significant losses under any plausible scenario.”

Additional contributions by James Batchelor

