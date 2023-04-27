Official Details US Space Threats and Countermeasures > US Department of Defense > Defense Department News





Space plays a vital role in the country’s security and America’s prosperity, said John F. Plumb, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy.

“For the Department of Defense, space is critical to how we compete and fight in all areas. It provides us with missile warning and missile tracking critical to the defense of our homeland. It provides a positional navigation and timing to strike targets with precision. And it provides communication in austere environments to support global command and control. To put it simply, space missions are critical to the American way of warfare,” he said. -he declares.

Plumb testified today at the House Armed Forces Strategic Forces Subcommittee hearing on National Security Space Activities.

America’s competitors understand this. They are deploying and developing increasingly complex capabilities to deny space missions to the US joint force, he said.

In the past few years alone, the quantity and quality of counterspace threats have increased dramatically, he added.

China has already deployed ground-based anti-space weapons and continues to research new methods to keep US satellites at risk. China is building space architecture that allows its military to execute long-range precision strikes, he said.

“China is ultimately looking to challenge our ability to conduct joint operations in the Indo-Pacific,” Plumb said.

Russia is developing, testing, and fielding its own counterspace systems, including ground-based and space-based kinetic anti-satellite weapons. “These are aimed at degrading and denying American space services,” he said.

The president’s $33.3 billion space budget for fiscal year 2024 invests in the capabilities needed to meet these challenges. This investment reflects an increase of about 15% from FY23, he said.

The budget request will accelerate resilient design architectures and provide investment in research, development, testing and experimentation, he said, adding that it will further integrate space services across the joint force.

The budget request includes nearly $5 billion for missile warning and tracking, including $2.3 billion for new proliferated resilient architectures and $2.6 billion for next-generation airborne persistent infrared , did he declare.

Additionally, the budget includes $1.3 billion for position, navigation and timing, including the development of the next-generation operational control system for GPS, Plumb said.

There’s $3 billion for 15 launchers and range upgrades. And there’s $4.7 billion for secure, jam-resistant satellite communications, and that includes the Space Development Agency’s space data transport layer, he said.

The budget requests include additional investments in ground user equipment, science and technology, research and classified programs, he added.

Plumb said he was “laser focused” on three priorities: space control, space cooperation and space classification.

With respect to space control, the department will protect and defend national security interests against the growing scope and scale of space and anti-space threats. “And we will protect and defend, of course, our military and our women from space threats,” he said.

For space cooperation, the department invests in relations with allies, with partners and with commercial space. “These partnerships are an enduring strength and an asymmetric advantage that our competitors can never hope to match,” he said.

For space classification, the department is working at the highest level to remove barriers to sharing information with allies, and to strengthen and streamline its ability to communicate within the U.S. government, he said.

“Our competitors watched us, they learned from us, they stole from us and they developed abilities to put us at risk. But they’re not ready for us. They’re not ready for us today” , did he declare. said adding that with congressional support for investments in the national security space “they won’t be ready for us tomorrow.”

Frank Calvelli, Air Force Assistant Secretary for Space Acquisitions and Integration; Christopher Scolese, director of the National Recognition Office; and Tonya P. Wilkerson, deputy director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency also testified at the hearing.

