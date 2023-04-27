UK House of Commons approves controversial asylum bill | refugee news





If passed, anyone arriving by boat would be barred from seeking asylum.

UK MPs have approved sweeping legislation that would dramatically curb migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK, despite critics claiming the bill violates international law.

The illegal immigration bill was approved by a 289-230 vote in the House of Commons on Wednesday after the government approved several amendments from the rebel Conservative Party. .

Now from the House of Representatives to the Senate. There, the unelected upper house of Congress can amend or delay the bill, but not block it, but it faces strong opposition.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made the bill one of his five key priorities. Last year, the government made it a criminal offense for individuals to arrive in the UK without a visa or special permit.

If the law passes, anyone arriving by boat will be barred from seeking asylum and will be deported to their home country or to a so-called safe third country, such as Rwanda.

They are barred from re-entering the UK.

Despite criticism from the opposition and claims that legislators did not have enough time to scrutinize the bill, a majority of the Conservatives in the Commons guaranteed the bill to pass there.

Stephen Flynn of the opposition Scottish National Party said the government was trying to push the deplorable and disgusting bill through the House of Commons.

Critics and some charities have said the proposal is unrealistic, unethical and demonizing refugees.

They say people fleeing war and persecution cannot be returned to their countries of origin, and Britain’s plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda are mired in legal trouble, leaving migrants in British detention with no way out.

Lawmakers rejected several opposition amendments that could weaken the bill, including changes that exempt pregnant women and children from detention.

The bill also prohibits trafficking victims from using Britain’s modern slavery laws to prevent deportation.

UNHCR said the bill was in clear violation of the International Refugee Convention.

The British government acknowledged that it likely violated Britain’s international refugee and human rights obligations, but was determined to fight the legal challenges.

The UK has fewer asylum seekers than European countries such as Italy, Germany and France.

More than 45,000 people arrived in the UK by dinghy and other small boats in 2022, up from 8,500 in 2020.

Refugee groups say most people arriving in the Channel are fleeing war, persecution or famine in countries including Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq, putting cross-Channel travel at risk as there are few safe and legal ways to reach the UK.

The majority of those whose claims have been processed have been granted asylum in the UK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/26/uk-house-of-commons-approves-controversial-asylum-bill The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos