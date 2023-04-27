House Republicans pass US debt bill, pushing Biden to spend





WASHINGTON (AP) House Republicans on Wednesday passed sweeping legislation that would raise the government’s legal debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for deep spending restraint, a tactical victory for Speaker Kevin McCarthyas, he challenges President Joe Bidento to negotiate and prevent a catastrophic federal default this summer.

The bill passed by a very slim margin of 217-215.

Biden has threatened to veto the Republican package, which has almost no chance of passing the Democratic Senate in the meantime, and the president has so far refused to negotiate on the debt ceiling which the House says Blanche, must be lifted unconditionally to make sure America pays its bills.

But McCarthy’s ability to unite his slim majority and push the scales over opposition from Democrats and even resisters in his own party lends value to Republican speakers’ strategy of using the vote as an offer of power. opening forcing Biden to start talks. The two men could hardly be further apart on how to resolve the issue.

The time has come, we must work together to restore sanity in this place before it’s too late, said budget committee chairman Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, leading the debate.

As the House debated the bill, Biden signaled Wednesday that he was willing to open the door to talks with McCarthy, but not to prevent a first-ever U.S. default that would rattle the U.S. economy and beyond.

Glad to meet with McCarthy, but not on whether or not to extend the debt limit, Biden said. It’s not negotiable.

Passing the sweeping 320-page package in the House is just the start of what is expected to become a week-long political chore as the President and Congress try to find a compromise that would allow the nation’s debt , now $31 trillion, to be lifted to allow new borrowing and avert a fiscal crisis.

The nation has never defaulted on its debt, and the House Republican majority hopes to push Biden into a corner with his plan to return federal spending to fiscal year 2022 levels and cap future spending increases at 1% over the next decade, among other changes.

McCarthy worked tirelessly to unite his restless Republican majority, the Five Families, including the conservative group Freedom Caucus and others, making after-midnight changes to the House Rules Committee in a crush to win over holdouts.

Faced with a revolt by Midwestern Republicans over the removal of biofuel tax credits just signed into law last year by Democrat Biden, House GOP members caved and allowed the tax credits to stay on their bill.

EXPLAINER: As Biden and McCarthy clash over a federal debt plan, what are the key differences?

Our delegation stood united for the farmers and growers of Iowa who are fighting to amend the bill to protect biofuel tax credits,” the four Iowa Republicans said in a joint statement. announcing their support for the bill.

Republicans also agreed to roll out enhanced work requirements for government aid recipients sooner, starting in 2024, as proposed by another holdout, Freedom Caucus Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Who has previously run challenges against McCarthy.

Republicans hold a five-seat majority in the House and have faced several absences this week, leaving McCarthy nearly speechless against Democratic opposition.

This bill is unacceptable, unreasonable, unenforceable, unreasonable and un-American, said Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York. That’s why we oppose it.

Democrats derided the Republican plan as a ransom note,” a shakedown and “a frivolous bill” that courted financial danger.

But as McCarthy worked to shore up his support, some of the more conservative grassroots Republicans who never voted to raise the debt ceiling in their quest to cut spending said they were preparing to do just that, going along with the president’s strategy. to push Biden to the negotiating table.

Rep. Ralph Norman, RS.C., a member of the Freedom Caucus, said he wants to double the deficit savings contained in the bill, but would vote for it because it gets the ball rolling, it puts us in the arena to solve the debt problem. .

It’s a big first test for the president and the Republican speaker, at a time of heightened political anxiety over Washington’s ability to solve big problems amid the need to raise the federal debt ceiling within weeks. .

The Treasury Department is taking extraordinary measures to pay the bills, but funding is expected to run out this summer. Economists warn that even the serious threat of a federal debt default would send shock waves through the economy.

In exchange for raising the debt ceiling by $1.5 trillion through 2024, the bill would reduce overall federal spending and:

Recover unspent COVID-19 funds. Imposing stricter work requirements on recipients of food stamps and other government assistance. Halt Bidens plans to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans and end many of the historic renewable energy tax breaks Biden signed into law last year. He would add a sweeping Republican bill to boost oil, gas and coal production.

A nonpartisan analysis by the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the Republican plan would reduce federal deficits by $4.8 trillion over the decade if the proposed changes were enacted.

Several Republicans on the party’s right wing, eager for even tougher spending cuts, said the bill was at least a starting point as they prepare to vote for McCarthy’s strategy and bolster his hand in talks with Biden.

First year representative. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., Said: It’s our obligation to bring President McCarthy to the table.

Others, however, remained evasive or adamantly no.

Rep. Andy Biggs, the former chairman of the Freedom Caucus, said he wanted Republicans to do more to end deficit spending. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said the nearly $32 trillion national debt was my biggest concern.

In the Senate, leaders watched and waited.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said passing the legislation through the House would be a wasted effort and that McCarthy should come to the table with Democrats to pass a simple limit bill. debt without GOP priorities and avoid default.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who stepped down to give McCarthy the lead, said the president was able to unite House Republicans.

Now, he said, Biden and McCarthy have to come to terms. Otherwise, he said, Well you’re in a bind. And we shouldn’t be doing that domestically.

Associated Press writers Josh Boak, Mary Clare Jalonick and Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

