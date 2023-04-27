Activision Blizzard: UK blocks Microsoft from buying world’s largest video game developer





London CNN —

UK antitrust regulators have threatened to thwart one of the tech industry’s biggest deals by blocking Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard, fearing it will stifle competition in cloud gaming.

The Competition and Markets Authority said in a statement on Wednesday that it was concerned that the deal would lead to less innovation and less choice for UK gamers in the years to come.

The acquisition, valued at $69 billion when announced earlier last year, will give Microsoft (MSFT) a boost in the cloud gaming market, which already has a 60-70% share globally, regulators added.

Activision’s stock plunged more than 11% on Wednesday, while Microsoft’s shares rose 8%.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is one of the world’s largest video game developers, creating games such as Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo and Overwatch. Microsoft, which sells the Xbox game console, offers a video game subscription service called Xbox Game Pass and a cloud-based video game streaming service.

Transactions that combine businesses are increasingly opposed by antitrust regulators around the world. Last December, the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) filed a lawsuit to block a takeover over similar competition issues. A hearing is scheduled for August. The European Union is also evaluating the deal.

The regulators are working very closely together, said Alex Haffner, a partner at London law firm Fladgate.

it has a potential impact on them [other regulatory] He added that he had also made a decision. It’s hard to see how the deal works without the approval of all three regulators.

The Competition and Markets Authority said in its ruling that Microsoft could make Activisions games exclusive to its own platform and raise the cost of Game Pass subscriptions.

With the cloud, UK gamers don’t have to buy expensive gaming consoles and PCs, and they have a lot more flexibility and choice in how they play. Allowing Microsoft to take a strong position in the cloud gaming market as it begins to grow rapidly risks undermining innovation that is critical to the development of these opportunities, he added.

Available evidence suggests that in the absence of a merger, Activision will begin offering its games via its cloud platform in the near future.

The two companies plan to appeal the decision. Together with Microsoft, we can challenge the decision and have already started working on an appeal to the UK Court of Competition Appeals, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick said in a statement.

“This decision appears to reflect a misunderstanding of the market and how related cloud technologies actually work,” added Microsoft president Brad Smith.

However, the chances of success in a tribunal may be slim. Competition lawyer Haffner said these appeals are difficult to win because you have to prove that the decision was unreasonable. The bar is set pretty high for success, he told CNN.

The Enterprise Act 2002 gives the UK Competition and Markets Authority broad powers to block transactions deemed harmful to competition.

It has used this power in the past to block 21st Century Fox’s acquisition of Sky News and the sale of an Asda supermarket to rival Sainsburys.

Regulators, which launched an in-depth review of blockbuster game contracts in September, said Microsoft’s proposed solution to its concerns had significant flaws.

Their proposal would have replaced competition with ineffective regulation in a new and dynamic market, explained Martin Coleman, chairman of the independent expert panel conducting the investigation.

Microsoft already has a strong position and advantage over other rivals in cloud gaming, and this deal will strengthen that advantage by giving it the ability to undercut new and innovative competitors, Coleman continued. Cloud gaming needs a free and competitive marketplace to foster innovation and choice.

According to the Competition and Markets Authority, the UK’s cloud gaming market is expected to be worth $1 billion ($1.2 billion) by 2026, about 9% of the global market.

– Josh du Lac and Brian Fung contributed reporting.

