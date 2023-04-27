How the UK Ban on Activision Blizzard’s Acquisition of Microsoft Affects Gaming | Activision Blizzard





Microsoft attempted to acquire Activision Blizzard, a game development giant that included Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush Saga, but was blocked as a surprise move by Britain’s competition supervisor. The $70 billion ($65 billion) purchase would have been the largest in gaming history, but now the two companies are dead globally unless they can convince the courts to overturn the appeal ban.

But what does this mean for technology, games, and Rishi Sunak’s goals for the unicorn kingdom?

Why did Microsoft try to acquire Activision Blizzard?

As a massive multinational game developer, Activision Blizzard has a vast backlist of titles, runs some of the biggest esports on the planet, and comfortably tops bestseller lists each year. However, almost everything pales in comparison to the crown jewel, the Call of Duty series.

Call of Duty, which pushes new entries out every year from three rotating studios that share development duties, supported in one way or another by nearly every other developer owned by the conglomerate’s Activision wing, is a phenomenon. Only Warzone multiplayer mode played. Over 6 million people in the first 24 hours

Was Call of Duty the cause of the deal being blocked?

Sort of, but in a more roundabout way than many expected. Sony, which owns the market-leading console PlayStation, has warned that Microsoft could harm the console market by using its ownership of Call of Duty to hold Call of Duty on the PlayStation or produce a reduced version. . Microsoft promised not to do that and offered a deal guaranteeing it would be on the other platform for at least 10 years (other competitors, including Nintendo, bought it).

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has taken that promise and said it doesn’t think the console market will be hurt, so most people expect it to close the deal. But at the last minute, Microsoft surprised everyone by blocking them on different grounds, claiming that the acquisition would give Microsoft excessive powers to shape the nascent field of cloud gaming.

Is the CMA’s decision unusual?

yes. Vertical mergers, where a company acquires a supplier, are generally considered safer than horizontal mergers, where a company acquires a competitor. They do not directly reduce competition and may express concern that a competitor (e.g. Sony) will be frozen out of the market, but regulators generally assume that such withdrawals will be unprofitable. In this case, what Microsoft has argued with regards to Call of Duty is that it doesn’t make any economic sense to take the game series from the PlayStation. Because if you give up selling you will lose too much money.

But CMA has made the unusual decision to focus on trading effectiveness for cloud gaming, a relatively small industry that streams games to phones and TVs without special hardware. CMA said there’s little reason for Microsoft not to withhold games like Call of Duty from competitors. The industry was small enough not to lose sales, but prevented competitors from even becoming a threat to its dominant position. first place. The promises Microsoft made in this area weren’t good enough, CMA said.

Will this hurt Britain?

Both Microsoft and Activision Blizzard think so. Microsoft boss Brad Smith has warned that the block will hamper technology innovation and investment in the UK. Activision Blizzard’s Chief Communications Officer, Lulu Cheng Meservey, went one step further and promised to reevaluate our growth plans for the UK.

That threat will worry Rishi Sunak, who declared Monday a unicorn kingdom and promoted it as a new home for startups from Silicon Valley to Silicon Roundabout. But whether that’s a meaningful claim or an empty threat remains to be seen.

