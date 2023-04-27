US to send nuclear submarines to dock in South Korea for first time since 1980s





Presidents Joe Biden and Yoon Suk Yeol on Wednesday signed an agreement to dock US nuclear submarines in South Korea for the first time in more than 40 years, a clear show of support for Seoul amid concerns increasing in the face of nuclear threats. by North Korea. The White House released the deal, and senior Biden administration officials worked out the details ahead of time.

The planned dockside visits are a key part of what is dubbed the “Washington Declaration”, aimed at deterring North Korea from carrying out an attack on its neighbor. It was unveiled as Mr Biden welcomes Yoon for a state visit during a time of heightened anxiety for both leaders over the increased pace of ballistic missile testing by North Korea in recent months. . In exchange for the submarines, three senior White House officials said South Korea would reaffirm its commitment to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, known as the NPT, which prohibits countries from developing their own nuclear weapons. .

“Going forward, the United States will further enhance regular visibility of strategic assets on the Korean Peninsula, as evidenced by the upcoming visit of a U.S. nuclear ballistic missile submarine to the Republic of Korea, and broaden and deepen coordination between our armies,” the Washington Declaration said. “In addition, the United States and the Republic of Korea will strengthen standing extended deterrence consultation bodies, including the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group, to better prepare the Alliance to defend against possible attacks and the use of nuclear power and to conduct simulations to inform joint planning efforts.”

At a press conference at the White House Rose Garden alongside his South Korean counterpart on Wednesday, Mr Biden confirmed plans for nuclear-capable submarines. He also had a message for North Korea.

“Listen, a nuclear attack by North Korea on the United States or its allies or supporters – or partners – is unacceptable and will bring about the end of any regime that takes such a step,” Biden said. “What the statement means is that we will do our best to consult with our allies when appropriate, if action is needed. essential here, which is to say that there is even closer cooperation, closer consultation.”

Yoon, through a translator, said the leaders had decided to “significantly strengthen” their extensive deterrence to achieve something that was not just a “fake peace”. Yoon said Mr. Biden, through the “Washington Declaration,” reaffirmed his “ironclad commitment” to broad deterrence.

“Lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula does not happen automatically,” Yoon said through his interpreter. Yoon added that “our two countries have agreed to immediate bilateral presidential consultations in the event of a nuclear attack by North Korea and promise to respond quickly, massively and decisively using the full force of the Alliance, including nuclear weapons of the United States”.

U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shake hands after a joint press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S. April 26, 2023. KEVIN LAMARQUE / REUTERS

The three senior Biden administration officials, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement, said aides to Mr Biden and Yoon had been working out the details of the plan for months and agreed that “occasionally” and “very clear displays of force” of extended US deterrence capabilities were to be a key aspect of the deal.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Biden and Yoon first met in Cambodia in November and February, and agreed to make the statement the centerpiece of Yoon’s current visit to Washington.

The deal aims to allay South Korean fears about the North’s aggressive nuclear weapons program and prevent the country from restarting its own nuclear program, which it renounced nearly 50 years ago when it signed the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The US and South Korea would also coordinate more deeply on nuclear response strategy in the event the North attacks the South – but operational control of these weapons would remain in US control and no nuclear weapons is deployed on the South Korean coast.

The agreement also calls on the U.S. and South Korean militaries to strengthen joint training and better integrate South Korean military assets into the joint strategic deterrence effort.

As a presidential candidate last year, Yoon said he would call for an increased deployment of US bombers, aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines to South Korea as he sought to offer an answer. firmer to threats from the North than his predecessor Moon Jae-in.

In the midst of the Cold War in the late 1970s, US nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines made frequent port visits to South Korea, sometimes two to three visits a month, according to the Federation of American Scientists. This was a period when the United States had hundreds of nuclear warheads located in South Korea.

But in 1991 the United States withdrew all its nuclear weapons from the Korean peninsula, and the following year Seoul and Pyongyang signed a joint statement pledging that neither “test, manufacture, produce , receives, possesses, stores, deploys or uses nuclear weapons”. weapons.” But as the North has repeatedly violated the joint declaration over the years, there has been increased support in South Korea for the United States to return nuclear weapons to the country.

A Biden administration official warned it was ‘crystal clear’ that there were no administration plans to ‘return tactical or any other type of nuclear weapons to the peninsula. Korean”. Instead, administration officials said they envision the visit of ballistic missile submarines being followed by the U.S. military more regularly deploying assets such as bombers or aircraft carriers in South Korea.

On Wednesday, Mr Biden also stressed that the United States “will not station nuclear weapons on the peninsula”.

Growing nuclear threats from North Korea, along with concerns about China’s military and economic assertion in the region, have pushed the Biden administration to expand its Asian alliance. To that end, Mr. Biden has given much attention to Yoon as well as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Next week, Mr. Biden will host Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for talks with the Oval Office.

Over the past year, North Korea has steadily expanded its nuclear arsenal, while China and Russia have repeatedly blocked US-led efforts to toughen sanctions against the North over its dam. missile tests banned.

When asked if Washington’s statement might irritate China, senior administration officials lamented China’s lack of action to rein in North Korea and called the statement “a response – a careful, prudent and strategic response to sustained provocations that, frankly, have been excused or certainly not”. held back by China. »

North Korea’s increased testing includes flight testing a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile for the first time earlier this month. The recent test is seen as a possible breakthrough in the North’s efforts to acquire a more powerful and harder to detect weapon targeting the continental United States.

Besides nuclear deterrence, Mr. Biden and Yoon, and their aides, discussed Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine. The Biden administration has praised South Korea for sending some $230 million in humanitarian aid to Kyiv, but Biden would like Seoul to play an even bigger role in helping Ukrainians fend off Russia.

Yoon’s visit comes just weeks after dozens of highly classified documents were leaked that complicated relations with allies including South Korea. Documents seen by The Associated Press indicate that South Korea’s National Security Council “struggled” with the United States in early March over a US request to provide artillery munitions to Ukraine.

The documents, which cite a signals intelligence report, indicate that then-NSC Director Kim Sung-han suggested the possibility of selling the 330,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition to Poland, as quickly getting the ammunition to Ukraine was the ultimate goal of the United States.

The Bidens hosted a state dinner for Yoon and his wife. Mr Biden toasted the US-ROK alliance.

“To our partnership, to our people, to the possibilities, to the future that the ROK and the United States will create together,” Biden said. “May we do this together for another 170 years.”

Yoon also toasted the alliance of the two nations.

“We will together embrace the future of the alliance underpinned by our shared core values ​​of freedom, democracy, rule of law and human rights,” Yoon said.

The South Korean president concluded his speech by saying, “A good friend is like a four-leaf clover – hard to find and lucky to have.”

