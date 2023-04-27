Minister seeks to restore UK’s reputation for global development | foreign policy





Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell will seek to salvage Britain’s soft power reputation by pledging to put long-term partnerships for poverty alleviation, climate change and development at the heart of the new UK proposal.

Speaking to Chatham House on Thursday, he will also rebrand UKAid as UK International Development. This phrase is designed to show that the UK does not want a relationship based on a narrow handout of support, but one built on a mutually beneficial development partnership over the long term.

Britain’s reputation as an aid superpower has been damaged by successive cuts in its foreign aid budget and the chaotic downgrading of developments within the merged Foreign Office.

Mitchell also said that the international financial system must be fundamentally reformed so that countries can access the scale of finance needed to drive their own development and face global challenges to combat climate change.

Mitchell was a major critic of the decision to cut UK aid from 0.7% to 0.5% of gross national income and to merge the foreign and international development ministries, but personally decided to return to government for six months. He committed to making the most of the 12.8 billion resources still available in 2022.

His work was further hampered when the Home Office swallowed up too much aid budget to accommodate and feed refugees in Britain. Figures released earlier this month showed that $3.7 billion was spent on donor refugee costs in 2022, up 250% from 2021 ($2.6 billion) and 487% from 2020 ($3.1 billion). The Office (FCDO) has bilateral spending in Africa and Asia combined, which is three times the total humanitarian aid budget.

The new brand, UK International Development, suggests that development in the UK is broader than aid and is ultimately about working with the country by forging mutually beneficial partnerships.

Mitchell is expected to say: Putting partnerships at the center of the UK proposal shows that, at its core, international development is not about charity, handouts and reliance. It’s about listening to your partner and working together to advance a common goal.

He will announce a new program designed to send 6 million more girls to school each year by improving education spending in low- and lower-middle-income countries and expanding teacher training and in-classroom support to make vulnerable children more accessible. no see.

To connect the British public to development work in the UK, the Minister will announce later this year that FCDO will be bidding for a new International Youth Volunteer Program similar to the previous International Citizen Service.

In his speech, he is expected to say: In the 21st century and our affluent world, it is frankly obscene that children today are slowly starving to death.

To bring it to the top of the development agenda, he announced a food security event in London later this year to showcase the UK’s broader commitment to tackling hunger and malnutrition and to engage the academic, medical, research, philanthropic and NGO communities.

Stephanie Draper, CEO of Bond, a network of UK development NGOs, said: “We welcome Andrew Mitchell’s renewed interest in focusing on poverty reduction and tackling climate change in the UK.” For too long, British aid has been driven by British political priorities rather than addressing the needs of people facing poverty, climate change and conflict.

Refugees and asylum seekers urgently need adequate assistance, but we urge the Minister to address the underlying reasons why people are fleeing in the first place and to stop redirecting the UK aid budget to reimburse other departments for refugee support. .

To regain its reputation as a truly global partner, the UK needs to work with local communities and organizations and return to spending 0.7% of GNI on UK aid.

If the 0.7% target is maintained, the UK could spend an additional $4.7 billion on development in 2022.

Ian Mitchell, Senior Policy Fellow, Center for Global Development, said: The shift from aid to international development is an encouraging sign of modernization, with a welcome refocus on poverty reduction. These reforms have the potential to enhance Britain’s influence, influence and reputation. It may even begin to restore inter-party consensus on development.

But these plans will come with further cuts unless Mitchell can convince the Prime Minister to change his stance on financing refugees in the aid budget.

