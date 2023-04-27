British troops prepare to withdraw from Sudan





British forces were preparing to take over evacuation operations on Wednesday as part of a closely coordinated international airlift operation with very good flow rates at an airfield near Khartoum used to repatriate foreigners from Sudan.

Brigadier General Dan Reeve, who is in charge of British operations, said the Wadi Saedna airfield was used to evacuate more than 230 British nationals on Tuesday and will be able to fly more than 500 people a day amid a shaky ceasefire. It’s done in 30 hours or less.

The Foreign Office said as of 9pm UK time on Wednesday, RAF Flight 6 had picked up 536 people from Sudan. The UK effort involved some non-citizen dependents of UK passport holders and some citizens of other countries.

Britain’s first passport holders arrived at London’s Stansted Airport on Wednesday afternoon via Cyprus from Sudan.

Speaking to reporters at a British military base in Cyprus, Reeve said citizens of other countries are being repatriated from there and will continue to do so even after Britain controls the evacuation from Germany very smoothly.

Reeve said the airfield, which is 40 kilometers from the capital and where British nationals were instructed to arrive to join the rescue flight, was in a safe area controlled by Sudanese regular forces and that the landing site was in relatively good condition.

We have a very good flow, he said. i absolutely [military] We have an asset waiting to be used to do this, and many more that we can call.

Reeve said there were queues from all countries. [citizens], the last time he visited Wadi Saeedna there were probably around 300 people. He said the airfield has a really good system for handling arrivals, adding: [and] sweetly.

African Minister Andrew Mitchell estimated on Monday that 2,000 of the roughly 4,000 dual British-Sudanese nationals and 400 British nationals had told authorities they needed help.

The situation in Sudan has worsened since the outbreak of violence on 15 April. The military, led by de facto president General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, is fighting a group led by vice president Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. Dagalo, known as Hemeti, leads the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary group.

Nearly 500 people have died in the violence, and supplies of food, water, medicine and power are increasingly scarce.

Reeve said Wadi Saeedna can handle up to 20 airslots per day, but whether they are all used depends on the number of people arriving at the airfield. The UK is deploying both the C-130 Hercules aircraft, which can carry about 100 people, and the A400M Atlas aircraft, which can carry about 150 people.

in these 20 slots [numbers] Being able to fit other aircraft, that’s a very large capacity for us to move… multinational, he said. But yesterday we didn’t have a lot of people showing up to play all those slots.

The people of Khartoum pointed out the dangers of the journey to the airfield, especially because of heavy fighting to the north and west of the capital and continued fighting despite the ceasefire. Evacuees also struggled to secure gasoline for their journey, and lack of internet access and power made it difficult to reach people in need.

UN Sudan special envoy Volker Pertes said at the Security Council on Tuesday that neither side was ready to negotiate seriously, suggesting that both sides thought it was possible to secure a military victory over the other.

Reeve said the fact that the two armies blended together instead of facing each other across a well-defined front line meant that when the battle began, soldiers now erupted very quickly, regularly firing potshots at anyone.

Interior Minister Suella Braverman rejected an offer from German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday.

Braverman told Sky News that the decision was made based on a proper assessment of the risks posed by proper planning and means.

