UK faces a new dawn for dementia care, Task Force Chairperson | idiot





According to the co-chair of the government’s new dementia mission, today’s older generation could be the last to face the specter of incurable Alzheimer’s disease.

Hilary Evans, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, appointed last month by ministers, said the world is facing a new dawn for dementia care, meaning that the devastating neurodegenerative disease is no longer said to mean that it is not considered an inevitable part of old age.

But she warned that an overhaul is needed in NHS dementia care to ensure patients have access to the first effective Alzheimer’s drugs that could be approved in the UK as early as next year.

This could be the last generation without access to drugs, she said. For people in their mid-to-late 70’s and in their 80’s, it may be a little too late for these drugs to be effective until symptoms appear.

i’m in my 40’s [and] Our generation will be the one that will really benefit, she added. For those in their 60s, I hope there will be significant changes from where we are now.

Evans was appointed co-chair of the UK government’s National Dementia Initiative last month. The initiative draws lessons from the Covid Vaccine Task Force to accelerate dementia research and puts out a commitment to double funding for dementia research by 2024-2025 to $160 million annually by 2025.

This follows groundbreaking trial results last year that revealed lecanemab, developed by Eisai and Biogen, to be the first drug to slow cognitive decline in people with early-stage Alzheimer’s. The mission is co-chaired by Eisai Senior Leader Nadeem Sarwar.

Lecanemab results have been mixed. Some experts have stressed that modest benefits, such as delaying decline by several months, need to be balanced against the cost and challenges it presents to many patients. There are also safety issues. About one-fifth of the patients in the trial experienced side effects, including brain swelling or hemorrhage, and three deaths were drug-related.

But while Evans compared the drug to earlier cancer or HIV treatments with relatively limited efficacy and serious side effects, it paved the way for drugs that revolutionize outcomes for the next generation of patients.

If you look at the first treatments for cancer or HIV, they’ve never been good medicine on their own, she said. Showing the concept works. the drug that follows [lecanemab] You get better, you have fewer side effects, six-month potency turns into 12 months, and after two years, you start to see real impact, she said.

When you’re in your 70s and your cognitive health is two years better, people will accept that, she added. That in itself is a victory.

For those now in their 40s, Evans predicts that diagnostic blood tests combined with AI insights from cellphone data will mean diagnoses will be made much earlier and that drugs or vaccines designed to prevent neurodegenerative diseases will become increasingly effective.

Evans contrasts this hopeful outlook with the pessimism prevalent a decade ago, after years of false starts and failed attempts. There was no certainty that this was something we could cure, and certainly cure was a word that was slightly frowned upon in the community or challenged by scientists. There is now an understanding and acceptance that this is not an inevitable part of old age. It is caused by a variety of neurodegenerative diseases, with Alzheimer’s being the most common.

It was at the foot of the mountain and I can see where it is going. We’re starting to see what that therapy can look like for patients, and that’s what makes it really exciting.

NHS delivery issues are outside of Evans’ dementia mission role. But she, as leader of the Alzheimer’s Research Institute in the UK, has expressed concern about the NHS’ ability to deliver a treatment that could be approved for clinical use by UK regulators as early as next year.

Lecanemab works by removing toxic plaques in the brain, and early diagnosis is essential for effective treatment. However, the UK lags behind many other countries in diagnostics and patient engagement in clinical trials has collapsed. Delivering drugs like recanemab beyond large university hospitals is another challenge and increases the potential for widening health inequalities in old age.

I think the NHS is probably waking up to the fact that these therapies will potentially land and how the system will deliver them, Evans said. We don’t have the number of PET scanners and the ability to deliver these drugs intravenously every month. From the diagnosis, the way to treat patients with dementia must be thoroughly reviewed.

The worst that can happen, she said, is that science is being delivered, but patients are not getting their medicine. Anger from organizations such as ours, our patients and potential patients, is best avoided. There is an opportunity to rectify this. Investment and leadership will be required.

