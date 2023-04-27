Why is the United States sending a nuclear submarine to South Korea?





Seoul, South Korea CNN —

When the presidents of the United States and South Korea this week announced a historic agreement to deter North Korean aggression, one element of the pact stood out.

Plans to deploy a US nuclear submarine to South Korea for the first time since 1981 headlined the unveiling of the Washington Declaration, a package of measures aimed at making Pyongyang think twice before launching a nuclear attack on its southern neighbour.

Our Mutual Defense Treaty is ironclad and that includes our commitment to extend deterrence and that includes nuclear threat, nuclear deterrence, US President Joe Biden said during a White House press conference with the President South Korean Yoon Suk Yeol.

But while the movement has enormous symbolic value, some experts question whether it makes sense as a military movement. Some point out that submarines are quite capable of hitting North Korea from thousands of miles away; others argue that sending the submarine to a very public foreign port only compromises the effectiveness of a weapon designed for stealth.

Here’s what you need to know about the submarine and why it’s headed for South Korea.

The US Navy has 14 Ohio-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), including eight based in Washington State and six based in Georgia.

The 560ft submarines, commonly referred to as boomers, have a displacement of over 18,000 tons when submerged and are each powered by a single nuclear reactor.

The Navy says an Ohio-class submarine is designed to spend an average of 77 days at sea, followed by 35 days in port for maintenance. The submarines have two crews each dubbed the blue and gold crews and these are rotated so that the 155 submariners in each crew get proper rest and training between patrols.

Board an American nuclear submarine on the lookout for Chinese threats

Each of the Ohio-class submarines carries a maximum of 20 Trident II ballistic missiles.

These have a range of 4,600 miles (7,400 kilometers), which means they are capable of hitting a target in North Korea from wide swathes of the Pacific, Indian or Arctic oceans.

Militarily, (these submarines) don’t need to be near Korea to hit potential targets there, said Blake Herzinger, a researcher at the Center for United States Studies.

Each Trident missile is capable of carrying multiple warheads which can be aimed at separate targets.

The Nuclear Threat Initiative at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies estimates that each Trident missile can carry four nuclear warheads, meaning each US ballistic missile submarine could carry about 80 nuclear warheads.

In other words, a single Trident-armed submarine could destroy all of North Korea.

Analysts say the presence of a US Navy ballistic missile submarine in a South Korean port would be purely symbolic and would actually reduce the military value of the submarine.

Tactically, (the United States and South Korea) diminish the submarines’ strongest asset; its stealth, said Carl Schuster, a former US Navy captain and former director of operations at the US Pacific Commands Joint Intelligence Center in Hawaii.

Uncertainty is one of the keys to nuclear deterrence.

Nuclear deterrence requires that although the adversary knows of the existence and extent of nuclear states weapons, he cannot know the exact extent or location of the capabilities or when they might be employed, US Navy Cmdr . Daniel Post wrote in the US Naval Institutes Proceedings journal in January.

A US ballistic sub-missile hidden hundreds of meters below the surface of the oceans thousands of miles from North Korea would still be within striking range of Pyongyang, but would be nearly impossible for North Korea to spot.

An arrival in South Korea during a port call that must be arranged 24 to 48 hours in advance would be much more visible, giving North Korea an advantage, Schuster said.

If Kim Jong Un was looking to make a surprise strike, we gave him the location and time of the subs, Schuster said.

The United States wants to reassure one of its most important allies that it is behind it, analysts say.

Kim Jong Un has been building up North Korea’s nuclear-capable missile forces, testing them at a record pace in 2022. And in a New Year’s address, the North Korean leader called for an exponential increase in the arsenal of his country’s nuclear weapons in response to what he claims are threats from South Korea and the United States.

Kim’s threats have prompted some in South Korea to call for Seoul to become a nuclear power itself. The United States does not want to see nuclear proliferation on the peninsula, so it has tried to reassure its ally by making its forces more visible in the region, including flying nuclear-capable B-52 bombers in the skies around South Korea.

Kim Jung-sup, a senior fellow at the Sejong Institutes Center for Defense Studies in Seoul, said the submarines only hammer home that point and add to the credibility of the United States.

Sure, they’re different types of weapons, but I don’t think there’s an essential difference that they’re strategic assets that basically send a message of nuclear retaliation against North Korea , said Kim.

As for making US submarines vulnerable, some analysts say such a scenario would only occur as a precursor to nuclear war, in which case the submarine would have already failed in its key deterrence mission.

Their fundamental purpose is to deter and reassure, said Drew Thompson, a senior fellow at the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

Strategic weapons like a ballistic missile submarine and its payload are not intended for use.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/27/asia/us-south-korea-nuclear-armed-submarine-explainer-intl-hnk-ml/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos