



Online casinos will face tougher restrictions following the government’s proposal to overhaul UK gambling laws, but most measures will be further negotiated, signaling more delays for long-awaited changes.

The white paper, the result of a review launched in 2020, is scheduled for publication on Thursday after several delays.

Ministers will unveil plans to make gambling safer following a string of high-profile incidents in which patrons have suffered significant losses or lost their lives.

Anticipated proposals from the white paper include:

1% mandatory levy on industry revenue.

Online slot machine stakes are limited to 2-15.

Measures to slow down the pace of online casino games.

Deregulation of land-based casinos.

Safe gambling campaign run by the government.

Affordability is confirmed with a light touch.

Some of the most hotly debated measures, including economic checks for big-loss punters, curbing digital marketing, and precise stake limits in online slot machines, are expected to move forward for further consultation amid a legislative backlog in Congress.

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith, who chairs the bipartisan parliamentary group investigating gambling harm, told The Guardian he was concerned about the white paper, warning that doing much to negotiate would equal doing nothing.

It is understood that no decision has been made on the limit on stakes in online slot machine games which are currently unlimited despite having the highest addiction rate among gambling products.

Counselors are likely to suggest two limits for those under 25, following the upper limit for customers of all ages in store-based fixed odds betting terminals (FOBT). Older players can bet up to 15 per spin, but the exact level will be determined later.

Against affordability checks, which activists say can prevent people from suffering financial ruin, governments are understood to be leaning towards the lighter touch option, where companies perform credit checks when customers lose a certain amount.

Lobbyists for the $11 billion a year industry have campaigned hard against stricter checks that require operators to prove income.

Ministers are expected to ask the industry regulator, the Gambling Commission, to consult on when and how to conduct such checks. Early drafts of the white paper envisaged doing so for punters who lost 1,000 in one day or 2,000 in 90 days.

Further discussions will also be made on restraints on digital marketing, such as promotions sent to customers offering free bets or bonuses.

Two sources familiar with the discussion said introducing new regulations on marketing without a potentially lengthy consultation process would be impossible due to parliament’s legislative backlog, partly due to the measures being demanded as a result of Brexit. Advertising is not expected to face any new restrictions in the White Paper.

Culture Minister Lucy Fraser, in a letter to fellow ministers, said the measure would take away the income of those who gamble unaffordably if industry revenues are reduced.

As expected, the industry will be subject to a new mandate of 1% on total gaming revenue, in effect revenue, to help fund addiction education, treatment and research.

A 1% levy would have raised more than $100 million in each of the three years before the pandemic squeezed industry incomes.

The gambling sector currently has various voluntary contributions depending on the company.

The Department of Health should also take responsibility for safer gambling messages, which are now overseen by the industry itself and the GambleAware charity.

Ministers hope to impose tougher regulations on online gambling, but land-based casinos will be deregulated.

Small casinos can use gambling machines that have increased from 20 to 80, and high-end casinos can give credit to high-rollers from abroad.

Samaritans in the UK and Ireland can be reached on 116 123 or email [email protected] or [email protected] In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255. The Australian lifeline for crisis support services is 13 11 14. Another international helpline can be found at befrienders.org.

