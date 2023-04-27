UK foreign secretary warns UK withdrawal from Sudan could be ‘impossible’ if ceasefire ends | world news





The foreign minister has warned Britons stranded in Sudan that it may be “impossible” to evacuate them if the ceasefire expires later. He urged people to head to the runway as soon as possible.

James Cleverly told Sky’s Kay Burley:

He said as of Wednesday night, 536 Britons had been rescued in six flights and a “steady stream” of people were reaching the runway to board RAF planes.

A 72-hour ceasefire between Sudan’s two factions, set to end at midnight local time (11pm UK time), is running out of time and there are fears that the clashes that have claimed hundreds of lives will continue.

Mr Cleverly urged British nationals wishing to leave Sudan to go to the Wadi Saeedna airstrip near Khartoum as soon as possible.

“We have the planes, we have the capabilities. We will lift you up. Once the ceasefire is over, we cannot guarantee the same.

“So if you’re planning on moving, move now,” he said.

Efforts are being made to extend the ceasefire, but so far no agreement has been reached.

At least 512 people have been killed and thousands injured since a power struggle between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) began about two weeks ago.

More than 2,000 Britons in Sudan have registered for the Foreign Office evacuation plan, but thousands more may be in Sudan.

2:45 Sudan: Relief and joy to be back Image: RAF planes are using the runway near Khartoum to evacuate the British.

Only UK passport holders and immediate family members with existing UK entry permits may evacuate.

However, Cleverly said “minorities of nationals from other countries” could also board flights departing from Sudan.

RAF planes are evacuating people to Cyprus, where Foreign Office officials and medics meet before taking commercial jets to Stansted, London.

Image: British officials and medical staff meet refugees at a Cyprus airport.

Another five to six British flights carrying a total of 500 to 800 people are expected to land on the island on Thursday, Sky’s Alistair Bunkall said.

He said the handling of refugees at Larnaca airport appeared to be “very smooth”.

The government is also working on sea evacuation routes from Sudan ports, and HMS Lancaster has been dispatched. Other countries are using cities to evacuate people.

5:28 Refugees face a perilous journey to get to the airstrip.

Meanwhile, Home Secretary Suela Braberman has ruled out introducing a safe and legal route for Sudanese asylum seekers to come to the UK.

She said she “has no plans to do that” and that “supporting the British people and their dependents” is “first and foremost”.

Some have criticized the government for being too slow to start evacuation plans, with countries such as Germany completing the evacuation on Tuesday night.

British diplomats and their families were evacuated from Sudan over the weekend for a mission involving elite troops.

African Minister Andrew Mitchell said Britain’s withdrawal efforts were “going very smoothly” but warned that we were “in the grips of a ceasefire”.

He told Sky News that “we are doing everything we can” to extend the ceasefire, but warned that it would be a “humanitarian catastrophe” if the two sides continued fighting.

Sudan’s military chiefs said Wednesday evening they were “first to accept” plans to extend the ceasefire by another 72 hours.

The statement said General Abdel Fattah al Burhan was willing to send a special envoy to Juba, the capital of South Sudan, for talks.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development, an eight-nation trade bloc, has proposed a ceasefire agreement involving troops and RSF contingents to discuss a longer ceasefire.

RSF did not immediately come out for comment, and if both sides accept it would be a major breakthrough.

The civil war has brought Sudan’s population to a near breaking point. Food became scarce, electricity was cut in the capital and most of other cities, and many hospitals were closed.

Several aid agencies have been forced to shut down operations, and the UN Refugee Agency said it was preparing to flee potentially tens of thousands of people to neighboring countries.

