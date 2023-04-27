US bill would ban children under 13 from joining social media





While every major Silicon Valley social media company, from Instagram to TikTok, says they block children from using their apps, these senators say those efforts have failed.

It doesn’t work, says Schatz. There is no right to free speech to be stuck with an algorithm that upsets you, and these algorithms make us increasingly polarized, disparaging, depressed, and angry with each other. And it’s bad enough for it to happen to all of us adults, the least we can do is protect our children.

While the measures sponsored by progressive Democrats and one of the staunchest conservatives in the Senate, lawmakers across the ideological spectrum are equally skeptical of the proposal, showing the arduous path to pass any new media measure, including those intended for children. Many lawmakers are torn between protecting children online and preserving the robust internet as we know it. Naturally, most senators look to their own families for guidance.

My grandchildren have flip phones. They don’t have smartphones until they’re older, says Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah. Romney, who is open to the idea, though initially doubts there isn’t even uniformity in his own family on these issues.

I have five sons, so there are five different families and they have different approaches, Romney said. And the younger son is the strictest one, and the older son didn’t really think it was that bad.

For Smith, the Minnesota senator worried her party was posing as Big Sister, there wasn’t even uniformity in her own house when her boys were fighting over the family’s first desktop computer many years ago. a long time. And his children also turned out to be (mini)hackers.

We were trying to figure out how to monitor their interactions with the computer, and we quickly realized that, at least for them, it was hard to set hard and fast rules because kids find a way, Smith says. And different parents have different rules for what they think is the right thing for their children.

While Smith is open to the new measure, she is suspicious. I tend to be, I guess, a bit wary of hard and fast rules, because I’m not sure they work and because I kind of think parents and kids should have the freedom to decide what’s right for their family, Smith said.

While Smith is a progressive Democrat, on this new measure she is currently aligned with Senator Rand Paul, a libertarian-leaning Republican from Kentucky. Parents have some control over what their children see on the Internet, what they see on TV, all of those things are important. I’m not sure I want the federal government [involved]said Paul.

The new measure also has competition. Last week, Senators Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut, and South Carolina’s Lindsey Graham, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, reintroduced their EARN IT Act, the Elimination of Wicked and Rampant Negligence Act. interactive technologies. This measure would remove the current Section 230 protections for all sites that publish online content about the sexual exploitation of children. Section 230 remains a highly controversial law as it shields online businesses from liability for much of what its users post on their platforms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wired.com/story/protecting-kids-social-media-act/

