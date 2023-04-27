An optimistic British anti-monarchy pressure group amid coronation indifference | republicanism





On a weekday evening, two weeks before the coronation of King Charles, supporters of the overthrow of the bloodless monarchy gathered in a church in west London to hear that they finally had cause to cheer.

The good news is that you can and will remove it. About 70 people were promised behind the pulpit by Graham Smith, chief executive of the Republican pressure group Republic.

The low-key event highlighted a relatively small and active British republicanism. At least 10 of those in attendance were journalists, including a team of Japanese TV news cameras, and it was hard to avoid the feeling that the convert’s sermon audience was mostly white and not entirely young.

But those who have long been beating the drums for the Republican cause ahead of the coronation have something like spring on their feet, with more than 1,400 people pledging to join the protests in London on May 6.

Some believe the Guardian’s unprecedented focus on royal finances and financing, in particular, has the potential to garner public attention. According to a YouGov survey, 51% believe coronations should be publicly funded, compared to 32%.

In his book And What Do You Do?

While disapproving of such a stunt, Baker said he could not remember Charles throwing an egg at the Queen in the way he had recently been targeted.

The general public, including many royalists, are very unhappy about what royals take from public purses, and that’s where they’re really vulnerable, Baker said.

Founded in 1983, Republic is growing moderately. The membership-based movement, which claims to have had at least 80,000 Republican support, received 70,000 donations in the month of the Queen’s death last year.

Republic believes it can build this momentum before, during and after May 6, when yellow-clad supporters chant Not My King and carry bright placards as a group along the procession route, creating an unmissable sea of ​​yellow.

Elsewhere, protests and marches are planned in cities including Cardiff and Nottingham, and anti-monarchy street parties are planned in Oxford and London. In Scotland, where there is top-level UK opposition to the monarchist protests, the coronations will be held in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The Republican Party faces a rock-solid foundation in support of the monarchy. Opinion polls show that the percentage of people who think the royals are good for Britain has fallen from 60% in 2019 to over 50%.

However, a closer look at the polls reveals a wide generational gap. A survey this week found that nearly 40% of 18-24-year-olds favor an elected head of state.

In recent months, Republic has built a campaign using Billboard and social media, as well as King Charles’ shadow outing. Last month in the garrison town of Colchester in Essex, The Guardian witnessed one of the May 6 protests that served as a kind of dress rehearsal. Smith and a group of poster-wielding Republic supporters used loudspeakers to challenge the King. to the discussion.

Under police surveillance, the protesters were booed by the crowd. But, perhaps interestingly enough, there could be a point when one of the loudest of them pauses and is challenged about using royal money to support his brother Prince Andrew’s legal endeavors, with Charles reaching the loudspeaker’s ear but scrutinizingly ignoring it. Agreed that there is

But what continues to be absent from British Republicanism is the form of sweeping campaigns by MPs.

Former MPs like Baker don’t want to go through the hassle of talking about it publicly, even though many Labor and Liberal Democrats claim to be anti-monarchical. The Labor Party under Keir Starmer wanted to wield respect for the monarchy to emphasize patriotism as a way to distance the party from the Jeremy Corbyn era.

Nonetheless, Ken Rich of the Labor Party for a Republic, an internal party group, insists there is an appetite among party members and points to increased attendance at party conventions. Several constituency Labor parties, chapters and clubs also supported a motion the group recently submitted to the party policy forum.

Republican Labor MPs are keeping their heads down except for outspoken voices like Clive Lewis, he said. Last week, Richard Burgon told the Commons that the King should pay for his coronation.

Back at the Republic event in Kilburn, one of the two loudest rounds of applause came when journalist Yasmin Alibi-Brown told how she rejected Kurt during her meeting with the Queen.

I’m optimistic otherwise, she added. I don’t share Graham’s optimism because Graham was so clever at manipulating the population.

Nonetheless, Smith cited public apathy as a reason for Republicans to be optimistic. When YouGov asked how interested they were in coronations, 64% of people said they were either never or not very interested.

The monarchy is an idea that is starting to crumble. Only 9% are enthusiastic about coronations. It’s mostly just passing people by.

