GDP report: US economy grew 1.1% in first quarter





Rising interest rates weighed on the US economy at the start of 2023, but spendthrift consumers are keeping a recession at bay, at least for now.

Gross domestic product, adjusted for inflation, rose at an annual rate of 1.1% in the first quarter, the Commerce Department said Thursday. That rate was down from a rate of 2.6% in the last three months of 2022, but still represented a third consecutive quarter of growth after output contracted in the first half of last year.

Figures are preliminary and will be revised at least twice as more complete data becomes available.

Growth in the first quarter was held back by weak housing and business investment, both of which are heavily influenced by interest rates. The Federal Reserve has raised rates by almost five percentage points since the start of last year in an effort to curb inflation.

Consumers, however, have shown resilience in the face of both rising prices and rising borrowing costs. Inflation-adjusted spending grew at an annual rate of 3.7% in the first quarter, compared with 1% in the prior period. Spending on services such as travel and restaurant meals continued to rebound from pandemic lows. But spending on goods also rose after four straight quarters of decline.

Consumers were buoyed by a strong labor market and rising wages, which helped offset high prices. After-tax income grew at an annual rate of 8% in the first quarter, adjusted for inflation, although this was partly due to a cost-of-living adjustment which led to a sharp increase in Social Security payments in January.

However, spending slowed as the quarter progressed, and forecasters warn it could weaken further amid headlines about layoffs, bank failures and warnings of a possible recession. Savings rates rose slightly, a sign consumers may be growing more cautious, and more Americans are falling behind on debt repayments, suggesting they may struggle to keep up with rising prices.

Consumer spending continues to rise, but I don’t know how long that can last, said Ben Herzon, economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Confidence is low and weakening. You must be wondering if this will soon translate into lower expenses?

A gradual slowdown would be welcomed by policymakers, who have tried to calm the economy enough to bring inflation down, but not so much as to cause widespread layoffs and unemployment. Fed officials will meet next week in Washington to decide whether to raise rates for the 10th consecutive meeting.

It’s not a free fall, said Dana Peterson, chief economist at the Conference Board, a business group. It’s a controlled descent, and that’s what the Fed is trying to achieve with higher interest rates.

Still, the data released Thursday mostly predates the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the ensuing financial turmoil. And there are other threats on the horizon, including a looming debt ceiling showdown that could further destabilize financial markets. Early forecasts suggest GDP growth is likely to slow further in the second quarter, and many analysts believe a recession is likely later this year.

If we have a shock, if we have a debt ceiling debacle or something like that, that increases the likelihood in my mind that we’re going into a recession, said Wells Fargo chief economist Jay Bryson.

