Klarna and Block slam ‘Old’ UK Buy Now, Pay Later Offer





Alex Marsh, UK head of Klarna, said the offer would increase application times and create “disproportionate friction” for consumers.

Britain’s plan to regulate a buy-now-pay-later industry is “outdated” and will lead to worse consumer outcomes, executives of two of the industry giants have vowed to fight with all their might to loosen the proposed rules.

Klarna and Block’s bosses rejected the offer last week, speaking at an event hosted by British fintech industry group Innovate Finance, saying the rule makes sense but has the potential to entice people to use more expensive credit options like credit cards and cars. announced. financing plan.

In a consultation document released in February, the UK government proposed adapting part of the existing rules: the Buy Now, Pay Later Consumer Credit Act. The currently unregulated buy now and pay model is overseen by the Financial Conduct Authority.

CCA requires a much higher level of disclosure in the details of loan agreements. The BNPL firm says these requirements will lead to “disproportionate friction” for those seeking short-term forms of credit.

A buy-and-pay loan allows shoppers to defer payments by one month or spread the cost of a purchase over the same monthly installment term. What makes them attractive is the ease with which one can apply for a loan and the fact that it is often interest-free as long as payments are made on time.

Alex Marsh, UK head of Klarna, told Innovate’s panel that if someone currently uses Buy Now, Pay Later on their online checkout page, they can expect to complete a purchase in one and a half minutes compared to 30 seconds for a credit card. said. Financial Global Summit. Based on Klarna modeling, it could be increased to 5 minutes under new UK rules, Marsh said.

Another disagreement BNPL companies have is that the current framework excludes certain companies from the scope of the law. For example, a seller is “exempt from FCA rules if, as a credit broker, you offer a newly regulated contract as a payment option.”

Some companies may choose to withdraw from the UK market through costing. There is a risk that it will be too expensive. I think it’s dangerous. It will be yellow instead of red alert.

adam jackson

Public Policy Officer, Innovate Finance

The government takes that view because it does not want individual traders and small businesses to be treated the same as large fintechs. BNPL companies say they risk creating an unfair playing field.

“We know that there are some large retailers and large technology companies that have the ability to buy now and pay customers directly for services later. And we don’t think it makes sense to exclude them from regulatory scope.” Michael Saadat, International Head of Public Policy at the company Block, spoke at the panel.

Block, formerly known as Square, acquired Australian BNPL company Afterpay, known in the UK as Clearpay, in 2020 for $29 billion.

On the sidelines of IFGS last week, Adam Jackson, head of public policy at Innovate Finance, told CNBC that some BNPL companies risk leaving the UK market if current rules continue.

“Some companies may pull out of the UK market through costing,” Jackson said in an interview. “There is a risk that it will be too costly to operate in the UK.”

“I think it’s dangerous. A red alert probably won’t be amber,” he added.

A spokesperson for Block told CNBC that “the current offering does not reflect the simplistic and transparent nature of BNPL’s products and would create an unfair playing field.”

“The UK has an opportunity to play a leading role in developing BNPL regulations that support innovation, competition and good consumer outcomes,” the spokesperson added.

A UK Treasury spokesperson said: “These products, when used properly, can help consumers manage their finances, but we want to strike a balance so borrowers don’t fall into problem debt.”

“We are proposing a tailored approach to the information lenders need to provide to consumers so that the terms are clear and consistent, without causing delays,” a Treasury spokesperson added.

Treasury began consultations on a buy-now-pay-later bill in February. The deadline for companies to submit their responses was April 11.

The prevalence of BNPL during the pandemic has made large companies rush to offer their own services for consumers. Big names in banking and technology, from Apple to Barclays, are now offering interest-free installments.

The payment method is especially popular among young people. Consumer rights activists have tried to emphasize the dangers of BNPL to consumers, saying it encourages people to consume more than they can afford. They believe that this sector urgently needs regulation.

BNPL companies say they would welcome regulation. Klarna has made many changes to its business in anticipation of upcoming regulations, including formal credit checks on its customers.

It’s worth noting that any regulation isn’t likely to arrive anytime soon. The government is expected to review the consultation response before finalizing the proposal. The rules then need to be voted on by British MPs. Innovate Finance’s Jackson said he expects it to take effect within 12 months.

