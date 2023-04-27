Here’s what’s in the GOP bill to lift the US debt ceiling





WASHINGTON (AP) House Republicans are trying to exact a price from Democrats for agreeing to increase the country’s borrowing power and keep the government from defaulting on the obligations it has accrued over decades. They are defending their priorities and taking on President Joe Biden in a separate bill that passed the House on Wednesday.

The legislation in question has virtually no chance of becoming law. But Republicans hope passage of the bill will force Biden to the negotiating table, where they could seek concessions in exchange for lifting nations’ borrowing power and ensuring the US Treasury can pay its debts in full. bills.

Either he has to negotiate now or he is the only one who raised the debt ceiling,” McCarthy said after the vote.

A look at key aspects of the legislation that the House approved by a vote of 217-215.

Limit federal spending

The bill would peg federal discretionary spending at $1.47 trillion in the next fiscal year and only allow it to grow 1% per year from there, well below the rate of inflation on most years.

The spending cap is the most significant element of the bill, accounting for about two-thirds of the $4.8 trillion in deficit reduction that the Congressional Budget Office says would occur over 10 years if the bill law was enacted.

WATCH: House Republicans approve President McCarthys’ debt ceiling bill by a narrow margin

Discretionary spending includes items such as weapons programs, military pay, grants to schools that serve a large portion of low-income students, housing assistance to house millions of poor and disabled people, and l money to fund research into cancer and other life-threatening diseases. These are the expenditures that Congress approves through appropriation bills.

The House GOP bill does not affect Social Security and Medicare spending. These expenditures, described as mandatory, represent approximately two-thirds of all federal expenditures.

Recover COVID money

The bill would cancel all non-compulsory COVID relief funds from six bills enacted from 2020 to 2022. The changes would reduce spending by about $30 billion over the next decade, according to the CBO. That’s less than 1% of the total cost of the six bills.

Target the taxman

House Republicans began their term in the majority by passing a bill that would reverse nearly $71 billion Congress is providing to the IRS to upgrade its technology and boost hiring. They included the same proposal in their debt limit bill.

Democrats approved higher funding for the IRS in addition to what Congress normally provides to the agency each year through the appropriations process. The nudge immediately became a magnet for GOP campaign ads in the fall, claiming it would lead to an army of IRS agents harassing Americans.

The CBO said writing off IRS money would actually increase deficits by more than about $120 billion over the next decade because of the impact on the agency’s work. But McCarthy said the step was necessary to protect families and businesses from an armed IRS.

Block student loan relief

The Republican bill would repeal President Biden’s steps to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 in debt for nearly all borrowers who took out student loans. The bill would also prohibit the administration’s efforts to halve monthly payments for undergraduate loans. The CBO projects that student loan changes sought by House Republicans would save about $460 billion over 10 years.

WATCH: Student debt relief is in legal limbo, but advocates still have a toolkit of solutions

Republicans argue that Biden is unfairly shifting the obligations of people who have incurred student loan debt onto millions of American taxpayers who have not gone to college or who have already paid off their student loans. And to say that politics will do nothing to curb skyrocketing tuition fees at colleges and universities.

Biden said student loan forgiveness would give millions of young Americans some financial breathing space. This would improve their ability to invest their resources in a home, car, or just basic necessities, which would help fuel the economy. Nearly 90% of debt forgiveness would go to borrowers earning less than $75,000.

In pursuit of renewable energies

Republicans are seeking to repeal most of the tax breaks Democrats passed in party votes last year as they sought to boost clean energy production and consumption.

McCarthy argues that tax breaks distort the market and waste taxpayers’ money. The White House says the tax credits are generating hundreds of billions of dollars in private sector investment, creating thousands of manufacturing jobs in the United States.

However, Republicans have abandoned efforts to remove some tax breaks for biofuels, after proposed changes threatened to derail the bill. Restoring those credits was a top priority for Republicans in Iowa and other Midwestern states where the production of alternative fuels such as ethanol plays a major role in the rural economy.

Citing estimates from the Joint Committee on Taxation, the CBO projected that repealing clean energy tax breaks would save about $570 billion over 10 years, though that amount will decrease with the decision to retain some of the reductions for biofuels.

Work requirements

One of the key elements of the GOP bill is expanding work requirements for recipients of federal cash and food assistance.

Under current law, able-bodied adults under age 50 and without dependents risk losing their food stamp or SNAP benefits if they don’t devote 20 hours a week to work-related activities. The bill would apply the requirement to people between the ages of 50 and 55.

In addition, the bill would apply work requirements to able-bodied adults without dependents in Medicaid, the federal state program that provides health insurance coverage to low-income Americans. Vocational training and the performance of community service count towards meeting the work requirement.

McCarthy said the changes would help those affected learn new job skills and earn a salary while helping fill some of the millions of job openings across the country. The White House said millions of people, many of whom are already working, would lose their health insurance coverage.

A Congressional Budget Office review last year of work requirements for Medicaid beneficiaries said Arkansas was the only state where a work requirement was imposed for more than a few months. He found that many targeted adults had lost their health insurance and employment did not appear to be increasing. He said while the evidence was sparse, research indicated many were either unaware of the work requirement or found it too difficult to demonstrate compliance.

The CBO estimates that about 15 million people could be subject to the new Medicaid work requirements each year, although many may qualify for an exemption. About 1.5 million, on average, would lose federal funding for their Medicaid coverage, and of that group, about 600,000 would become uninsured.

A boost to fossil fuels

The debt limits package includes legislation the House passed earlier this year that aims to boost domestic oil, natural gas and coal production, and ease licensing restrictions that are delaying pipelines, refineries and other projects.

WATCH: How climate change threatens a remote town nestled in the Arctic Circle

Known as HR 1 to signify its importance to House Republicans, the energy bill also aims to boost the production of critical minerals such as lithium, nickel and cobalt that are used in electric vehicles, computers, mobile phones and other products. Biden described the House GOP legislation as a thinly veiled license to pollute.

Increase debt limit

The Republican would suspend the debt ceiling until March 31, or $1.5 trillion, whichever comes first. That would set off another fight against the debt ceiling for early next year, just months before the November election when control of the White House and Congress will be decided.

