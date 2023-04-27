South Korea and the United States will share their nuclear plan to deter the North Korean threat





WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) – The United States pledged on Wednesday to give South Korea more information about its nuclear planning regarding any conflict with North Korea, amid concerns over the Pyongyang’s growing arsenal of missiles and bombs.

The announcement, which included a renewed pledge by Seoul not to pursue its own nuclear bomb, emerged from White House talks between US President Joe Biden and South Korean leader Yoon Suk Yeol which covered issues such as North Korea, semiconductor chips and trade, and the war in Ukraine.

At a joint press conference, Yoon said he and Biden had agreed on steps to strengthen South Korea’s defenses in response to the threat posed by North Korea.

“Our two countries agreed to immediate bilateral presidential consultations in the event of a nuclear attack by North Korea and pledged to respond quickly, overwhelmingly and decisively using the full force of the alliance, including the nuclear weapons of the United States,” Yoon said.

Biden reiterated the US offer to North Korea to hold talks on its nuclear and missile programs, which was ignored by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korea’s mission to the United Nations did not respond to a request for comment.

DETERRENCE NORTH KOREA

North Korea’s rapidly advancing weapons programs – including ballistic missiles that can reach American cities – have raised questions about whether Washington would really use its nuclear weapons to defend South Korea as part of what he calls “extended deterrence”.

Opinion polls in South Korea show a majority want Seoul to acquire its own nuclear bombs, a move Washington opposes.

Under a new “Washington Declaration,” the United States will give Seoul detailed information and a voice in U.S. contingency planning to deter and respond to any nuclear incident in the region through a U.S.-Korea nuclear advisory group, U.S. officials said.

Washington will also deploy a ballistic missile submarine to South Korea in a show of force, the first such submarine visit since the 1980s, US officials said.

But Biden has made it clear that no US nuclear weapons will be stationed on South Korean territory.

“I have absolute authority as Commander-in-Chief and sole authority to use a nuclear weapon, but what the declaration means is that we will do our utmost to consult with our allies when appropriate. , if action is warranted,” he said.

A “VICTORY” FOR SOUTH KOREA?

The agreed measures fall short of what some in South Korea have demanded and are “unlikely to persuade North Korea to abandon its current WMD development and testing course or calm the debate in South Korea.” South on its own nuclear future,” Jenny Town said. from the North Korean monitoring group 38 North based in Washington.

[1/10]U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol hold a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S. April 26, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Sue Mi Terry of the Wilson Center think tank saw the move as largely rhetorical and “a fig leaf” to dissuade South Korea from going nuclear.

“That’s what it’s all about,” she said. “But it remains to be seen whether Korean public opinion will be satisfied.”

Terry said any resumption of nuclear bomb testing by North Korea for the first time since 2017 would raise alarm in South Korea and call for its own nuclear arsenal – or the redeployment of US tactical nuclear weapons in the country.

Even so, Seoul’s growing involvement in nuclear deliberations should allow Yoon to make it clear to his domestic audience that Washington takes Seoul’s concerns seriously.

Duyeon Kim, an analyst at the Center for a New American Security, called Washington’s statement a “great victory for the alliance and especially for South Korea.”

She said one of the most notable developments was that the two sides were playing out scenarios, including a US nuclear response, when in the past this had been considered too secret to share.

US officials stressed that no US nuclear weapons would be returned to the peninsula and that South Korea would continue not to control the US nuclear arsenal.

Yoon’s is just the second state visit Biden has hosted since taking office two years ago — the first such guest was the French president.

On Wednesday evening, the leaders attended a sparkling dinner served by a chef whose mother emigrated from Korea.

Guests sat at tables with branches of cherry blossoms and feasted on crab cakes and braised beef ribs. Hollywood star Angelina Jolie was present.

The summit also produced agreements on cybersecurity, electric vehicles and batteries, quantum technology, foreign aid and economic investment.

Biden and Yoon also discussed China-Taiwan tensions and Chinese military activities in the South China Sea.

In a joint statement, the two presidents stressed the importance of maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait.

They also strongly opposed “any unilateral attempt to alter the status quo in the Indo-Pacific, including through illegal maritime claims, militarization of recovered items and coercive activities”, he said.

The United States planned to brief China on steps with Seoul, U.S. officials said, signaling a desire to ease strained relations.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt, Steve Holland and David Brunnstrom; Editing by Scott Malone and Michael Perry

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/south-korea-us-set-new-collaboration-deter-norths-nuclear-threat-2023-04-26/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos