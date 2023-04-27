Trump who? Farages party cozies up to DeSantis as Britain’s White House hope land – POLITECO





London’s Nigel Farages’ new right-wing party, Reform UK, is making an offer to Donald Trump’s potential presidential rival Ron DeSantis while the Florida governor flies to England for high-level talks.

DeSantis, who is expected to announce his 2024 Republican presidential nomination in the coming weeks, will meet with senior British ministers in London on Friday as part of a four-country trade mission to promote Florida on the world stage.

But also chasing the gathering will be Farage’s key ally, who is chairman emeritus of Reform UK and first met DeSantis at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Florida last year.

The two spoke about American and European politics, despite Farage’s long-standing alliance with DeSantis’ arch-rival Donald Trump, who remains the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination.

British Reform Party leader Richard Tice told POLITICO to build ties with the Florida governor, who has become a popular figure among some British conservatives as a seemingly less disturbing right-wing alternative to Trump. I confirmed that I am working on it.

“He has shown himself to be a brave and daring leader and that is very exciting. I think he’s actually the one the Democrats are afraid of,” Tice said.

“DeSantis isn’t scoffing at him for just getting things done and telling it the way it is. That’s the very opposite of what the Washington elite want him to say.”

A big supporter of Brexit

DeSantis will meet with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Business and Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch for talks in London on Friday.

The 44-year-old currently ranks second to Trump among voters in the Republican primary, which will determine the presidential nomination early next year.

DeSantis was lauded by high-profile Republicans for his landslide reelection victory last year in a traditionally contested race, with many referring to him as the future or DeFuture, as Rupert Murdoch’s New York Post wrote about the Republican Party.

Trump seeks to discredit the controversial governor who has sparked outrage among American liberals over his “anti-awakening” and anti-COVID lockdown policies by calling him Ron DeSanctimonious and accusing him of being part of the “globalist” elite. A vicious campaign has already begun. .

The governor told The Times last month that he is a fervent supporter of Brexit, but that the ruling Conservative Party has not been aggressive in achieving that vision.

Ron DeSantis Hosts Meeting with Senior UK Ministers in London | Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Farage in turn paid tribute to the governor with a GB News show. Ron DeSantis said he seemed to be very aware of the pulse of British politics.

An ally of Farage told POLITICO that Brexiteers hold DeSantis in high regard, but he could hurt himself in a brutal battle with Trump.

Nigel thinks he will be president of the United States at some point and has done a great job in Florida,” said the ally. Farage himself declined to comment for this article.

Another former friend of Trump, British TV presenter Piers Morgan, interviewed DeSantis on TalkTV last month. He, too, was quick to talk about the governor as the Republican best candidate despite his past alliance with Trump.

Morgan told a Fox News program that Republicans could make “simple choices.” He said, “Do you want more drama and chaos and baggage, or someone fresh and young and almost half Trump’s age?

A London-based lobbyist with ties to the DeSantis camp said many British politicians would try to befriend the Florida governor ahead of his presidential run.

“It’s high season for grippers,” they said. “A lot of people connected to the Republican Party will try to ride both horses.”

They also said it would be “wise” for DeSantis to attempt to raise money from British expats living in the US, following the path followed by former presidential candidates Trump in 2016 and Mitt Romney in 2012.

make America… Florida?

The UK will be the final destination for DeSantis’ four-country trade mission following visits to Japan, Korea and Israel.

A DeSantis spokesperson said the trip “will build on the economic ties Florida has with each country, but media pundits see it as a way for the governor to look like the president on the world stage.”

He is scheduled to meet with Badenoch and Cleverly tomorrow at a separate bilateral conference.

DeSantis will also attend a business roundtable hosted by the British American Business lobby group alongside bookie favorite Badenoch to become the next Conservative Party leader and rising star in his party.

Farage has formed a long-standing ally with DeSantis’ arch-rival, Donald Trump, who remains the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination. Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

British ministers will want to know the governor’s views on international trade, as US President Joe Biden, who officially launched his re-election campaign this week, has refused to continue post-Brexit UK-US trade talks under the Trump administration.

Leslie Binjamuri, an American expert at London’s Chatham House think tank, said DeSantis would want to make the trip to showcase her economic prowess to a wider American audience.

“It makes perfect sense for him to demonstrate his economic credentials as a governor and presidential candidate. America is the land of the free and about opportunities to succeed and get rich,” she said.

“A very strong relationship and connection to the UK works very well in the US and definitely works well in Florida.”

DeSanti’s views on the Russo-Ukrainian war will be scrutinized if he announces he is running for president after calling the latest conflict a mere territorial dispute.

The governor tried to quickly retract those comments following fierce backlash, but told Nikkei Asia this week that European countries must do much more to help Ukraine.

“Europeans really need to do more. I mean, this is their continent.”

