Why the US Evacuation from Sudan Left Americans Behind | Conflict News





Warring factions trying to take control of Sudan have thrown the country into chaos, and thousands of people are fleeing the capital Khartoum and neighboring battle zones.

Some countries have closed their embassies and many are coordinating daring evacuations of their staff and other residents in a series of convoys, flights, boats and frantic getaways.

But over the past week, the responses of different governments have been starkly different as they try to get their citizens and embassy staff to safety.

The US has come under scrutiny for evacuating around 70 embassy staff in a helicopter mission by elite SEAL commandos over the weekend, while warning thousands of American citizens deprived in Sudan that there would be no similar evacuation for them.

The State Department, which for years has advised American citizens not to travel to Sudan, continues to advise Americans to shelter in place. Most of the estimated 16,000 Americans currently in Sudan are Sudanese-American nationals and only a fraction have expressed a desire to leave.

But at least some of those who want to get out have managed to get to Port Sudan where they can catch a ferry to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, or have secured seats on flights operated by other countries.

A look at the situation:

How the United States got embassy staff out

As security conditions deteriorated late last week, including damage to the civilian airport and an attack on a US diplomatic convoy in Khartoum, the State Department concluded that the only way to to do safely for all of our diplomatic personnel was to rely on the capabilities of our military colleagues, said Ambassador John Bass, the State Department’s undersecretary for management.

On Saturday, the US Embassy in Khartoum suspended operations and ordered staff to leave the country.

The Pentagon has begun moving resources to Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti to prepare for a possible evacuation. On Saturday, three MH-47 Chinook helicopters carrying SEAL commandos took off from Djibouti en route to Ethiopia, where they refueled and then made the three-hour flight to Khartoum.

The operation was quick and clean, with soldiers spending less than an hour on the ground in Khartoum, said Lt. Gen. DA Sims, director of operations at the Joint Chiefs of Staff. The helicopters entered and left Khartoum without taking the slightest fire.

Americans still in Sudan

While embassy personnel have been airlifted, there are no plans to carry out similar evacuations for potentially thousands of Americans still in Sudan.

In a security alert on Tuesday, the State Department reiterated, Due to the uncertain security situation in Khartoum and the closure of the airport, it is currently not safe to undertake an evacuation coordinated by the United States government. of private American citizens.

Instead, he provided details of the border crossings available and the requirements needed at each location. He warned that fighting continues and many routes are dangerous and unpredictable.

US citizens traveling to Port Sudan by land and able to take a ferry to Jeddah will be assisted by the US consulate there. At present, US assistance to Americans is largely limited to telephone and virtual assistance.

The United States could send navy ships to Port Sudan to transport Americans to Jeddah or another place where they could be transported to the United States. However, officials say this will depend on the security situation and the safety of the ships at the dock.

The United States has developed other options such as opening a temporary consulate in Port Sudan, strengthening its consulate in Jeddah to help Americans upon arrival, or using a nearby airfield. that other European countries have used to transport their citizens.

US officials say the security situation in Port Sudan is better than in the capital, but remain concerned about the possibility of an escalation in violence.

What are other countries doing?

While the United States says it is too dangerous to evacuate its citizens, other countries are evacuating their nationals.

France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Japan, South Korea, Jordan, South Africa, Egypt and the Saudi Arabia are among the countries that have evacuated their citizens and those of other countries.

The German Defense Ministry said it had ended its evacuation flights after evacuating more than 700 people from Sudan, including 200 Germans and hundreds more from more than 20 other countries.

France said it had evacuated more than 930 people from 41 countries and would keep a navy frigate in Sudan’s main Red Sea port to continue helping rescue operations for foreigners.

The UK was continuing its military evacuations of civilians from an airport outside Khartoum, but it may not be able to continue when a ceasefire ends something that will happen later on Thursday. Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said people should try to reach UK flights out of the country immediately.

Now is the time to move on because when the ceasefire ends my ability to give the kind of limited assurance I can give now may be gone and we may not be able to evacuate, Cleverly said. on Sky News television.

Saudi Arabia’s state-run news service said it had evacuated around 2,150 people by boat from Sudan, including 114 Saudi citizens and more than 2,000 evacuees from 62 other countries.

And Egypt, which has evacuated more than 1,500 of its citizens, has said its diplomatic mission will not leave Sudan until it secures the evacuation of all those who want to leave. An administrator at the Egyptian embassy in Khartoum was shot dead on Monday, the foreign ministry said.

Is the US response unusual?

While many Americans may recall the dramatic 2021 evacuation of diplomats and private citizens from Afghanistan, those circumstances were far different. In most cases, the United States does not evacuate private citizens when it closes an embassy.

The situation in Afghanistan was different because the United States was ending a 20-year military presence in the country. He was trying to clear the residual American presence there, much of which was directly tied to Washington’s role in supporting the Afghan government. No such situation existed or does exist in the Sudan.

More typical has been the practice in places like Yemen, Syria and Venezuela, where the United States suspended diplomatic operations and fired personnel due to unrest, but did not evacuate private citizens.

The United States also briefly closed the embassy in Kyiv due to the Russian invasion, but there was no military evacuation for diplomats or private citizens, and the embassy has since reopened.

Unlike the situation in Afghanistan, the United States was not militarily involved in the Sudanese conflict and had no military presence on the ground apart from the small number of Navy guards at the embassy in Khartoum.

In addition, the United States warned Americans for several years not to travel to Sudan and told them that consular assistance at the embassy was extremely limited.

