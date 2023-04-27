The UK starts the biggest change in its gambling industry since 2005.





UK ministers on Thursday announced major regulations on online platforms in an effort to reduce the gambling problem, describing the biggest change in the gambling industry in nearly 20 years.

The Gambling White Paper introduces statutory levies on gambling companies to fund public health initiatives, imposes stake limits between 2 and 4 on online casino games for teens, and imposes stricter financial affordability checks on problem gamblers. A plan to be implemented was presented.

The proposal, which has been eagerly awaited by safer gambling campaigners since legislative review began in December 2020, will be subject to one round of consultation. However, Gambling Minister Stuart Andrews said the changes would go into effect by the summer of 2024.

According to official estimates, the reform will reduce total gaming revenue by 3-8% across all sectors, totaling $10 billion by March 2022. Online gambling revenues will be cut by 8-14%.

Culture Minister Lucy Fraser told lawmakers that regulation before smartphones would come to the present due to amendments to the Gambling Act of 2005, which were put into law before online gambling boomed.

A new approach to recognizing flutter is needed. Unconfirmed poisoning is another, she said. The consultation will be led by the Gambling Commission, the Regulatory Authority, and the Ministry of Culture, Media and Sports.

Some of the curbs don’t go as far as activists expected. Ministers said Thursday they would discuss stake limits for gamblers between the ages of 18 and 25, who are most likely to develop a gambling addiction. These limits can limit bets to 2 or 4 or depending on individual risk.

Older gamblers may face stake limits of up to 15, exceeding self-imposed limits by several operators. Gambling group Flutter, which owns Paddy Power and SkyBet, already imposes a comprehensive 10 limit. An early version of the white paper, which was almost published by the Boris Johnson government last summer, suggested an upper limit of between 2 and 5.

The white paper also revealed a financial feasibility check, which we estimate could affect up to 20% of our customers. Accounts with a net loss of 125 per month or 500 per year will face light touch checks using open source data such as county court rulings or previously declared bankruptcy.

High-spending accounts with net losses of 1,000 per day or 2,000 within 90 days are subject to enhanced scrutiny by credit bureaus. Checks are expected to affect around 3% of customer accounts, with a lower threshold for younger gamblers.

Carolyn Harris, a Labor MP and chair of the National Parliamentary Group on Gambling-Related Harm, called for the proposal to go into effect immediately without further consultation. She said let’s not fill the pockets of an industry that has been doing it its own way for too long.

The UK’s four largest online operators, including Flutter and Bet365, are already voluntarily donating 1% of their revenues to gambling harm initiatives. But statutory levies, which can raise more than 100 million a year, not only mandate donations, but also change who decides how the money is distributed, allowing the NHS to benefit from the money.

Gambling Minister Andrew will not commit to a specific level for the levy. He said the consultations over the summer will determine how that applies to smaller and land-based operators, and could increase the number of slot machines in the casino from 20 to 80.

According to the Gambling Commission, around 0.3% of adults in the UK were problem gamblers as of the end of 2021, whereas a survey by polling firm YouGov put that figure at 2.8%, or nearly 1.4 million.

The government has also said it will create an industry ombudsman to resolve disputes when businesses fail to provide consumer protection.

The reforms did not outline further restrictions on gambling advertising after the Premier League announced this month that it would phase out all-shirt sponsorships, a decision criticized by former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith. [going] Far enough.

As the gambling industry has expanded in recent years, it has poured money into lobbying efforts. Dozens of Conservative and Labor MPs reportedly received around $200,000 in hospitality and gifts from gambling companies between 2021 and 2022.

Conservative Party backbencher Scott Benton was suspended from the party this month after secretly recording offers to reporters at The Times to pose as representatives of the gambling industry, give them advance copies of the white paper and ask questions on their behalf in parliament.

Liz Ritchie, co-founder of the Gambling with Lives charity, said the reforms showed activists had won their case against the strong gambling lobby, but there was still a long way to go.

After a long battle, we have achieved concessions in some key areas, but much more needs to be done to lessen the terrible damage being caused by one of the world’s most loosely regulated gambling industries, she said.

Additional reporting by Federica Cocco

