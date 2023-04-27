US GDP grows at 1.1% annual rate, US dollar recovers on knee-jerk reaction





Share:

The U.S. economy grew at an annualized rate of 1.1% in the first quarter of 2023, the first estimate from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) showed on Thursday.

This reading follows the 2.6% growth recorded in the last quarter of 2022 and is below market expectations for a 2% expansion.

Other details of the report revealed that the GDP price index rose slightly to 4% over the same period, from 3.9%, compared to market expectations of 3.8%. On a quarterly basis, personal consumption expenditure (PCE) prices rose 3.7% to 4.2%.

Follow our live coverage of the market reaction to the US GDP report.

“The increase in real GDP reflects increases in consumer spending, exports, federal government spending, state and local government spending, and nonresidential fixed investment that were partially offset by decreases in private investment. in stocks and residential fixed investments,” explained the BEA in its publication. . “Imports, which are a subtraction in the calculation of GDP, have increased.”

Market reaction

Despite the disappointing GDP data, the US Dollar Index gained ground and climbed towards 101.70 on a mixed reaction. The stronger-than-expected rise in the inflation component of GDP, which could allow the Federal Reserve (Fed) to delay a policy change, appears to be helping the US dollar find demand. Moreover, the negative contribution of 2.26 percentage points from the change in private inventories, as shown in the table below, seems to make the reading of GDP worse than it really is since inventories have tend to fluctuate.

Commenting on the same subject, “The US economy grew 1.1% in the first quarter of 2023, slower than in the previous quarter (2.6%). However, the main drag came from an accumulation of inventories significantly weaker, while private consumption remained strong. We still expect the economy to contract slightly in the second half of the year due to sharp Fed rate hikes,” Commerzbank analysts noted.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury continues to climb towards 3.5% and was last seen rising 1% on a daily basis. Additionally, US stock index futures are up between 0.55% and 1.1%, indicating a positive open on Wall Street.

US GDP is expected to grow at an annual rate of 2.0% in the first quarter of 2023. The value of the US dollar will likely continue to be determined by the perception of risk. Following the data released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis, markets will pay close attention to first-quarter earnings reports.

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for the first quarter of 2023, as released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on April 27, is expected to show the US economy expanding at an annualized rate of 2.0 %, after the 2.6% growth recorded in the GDP report for the fourth quarter of 2022.

The US dollar (USD) has weakened against its major rivals since early March after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank reminded markets of the negative impact of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) tight monetary policy on stocks. financing conditions. The GDP report will provide new clues about the state of the US economy at the start of 2023 and boost US dollar action by influencing market prices from the Fed’s policy outlook.

US Gross Domestic Product Forecast: What the Numbers Could Tell Us

Thursday’s US economic record highlights the release of the preliminary GDP print for the first quarter, due at 12:30 GMT. The first estimate is expected to show that the world’s largest economy grew 2.0% at an annualized rate in the January-March period.

Yohay Elam, principal analyst at FXStreet, thinks the markets will be paying close attention to the severity of the slowdown in economic activity in the first quarter.

“There is no doubt that the US economy is slowing down, but the pace matters. A 2% deceleration would be the sweet spot for the markets – continued expansion without fear of an impending recession,” says Elam. “It would represent a return to the ‘new normal’ GDP growth numbers that characterized the post-financial crisis era. Conversely, a faster clip would stoke fears of further rate hikes by the Fed, while a slowdown in growth would increase recession anxiety.The middle 2% would be Goldilocks for the markets and unfavorable for the US Dollar.

When is the GDP report released and how can it affect EUR/USD?

The GDP report is due out Thursday at 12:30 GMT. The US dollar remains dangerously close to multi-month lows against the euro ahead of the data amid a diverging policy outlook between the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Fed.

Although the backward-looking data does little to influence market expectations for the Fed’s next policy move, it could reignite fears of the US economy tipping into recession later in the year. In this scenario, the Fed’s ‘policy pivot’ narrative could gain traction and force the USD to hold back. That said, an upside surprise in US GDP printing could revive expectations that the Fed remains focused on fighting inflation and help the greenback rebound, at least with the initial reaction.

According to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool, markets almost fully price another 25 basis point (bp) Fed rate hike at the May 2-3 policy meeting, but see a probability of more than 80% that there is at least one 25th base rate cut by the September policy meeting.

Eren Sengezer, Senior Analyst at FXStreet, shares his technical outlook for EUR/USD: “The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart remains near 60, suggesting that EUR/USD has more room to maneuver on the upside before becoming technically overbought.Additionally, the gap between the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and the 50-day SMA continues to widen after the bullish crossover seen in early April, supporting bullish view.

Eren also points out the pair’s key technical levels: “1.1100 (psychological level) lines up as next resistance for the pair ahead of 1.1160 (static level from March 2022). With a daily close above the latter, the pair could face intermediate resistance at 1.1200 (psychological level, static level) before targeting 1.1300 (psychological level, static level). On the downside, 1.1000 (20-day MMS, psychological level) forms the first support ahead of 1.0900 (static level) and the 1.780/1.0760 zone (50-day MMS, 100-day SMA).

US GDP Content Gross Domestic Product FAQs What is GDP and how is it recorded?

A country’s gross domestic product (GDP) measures the growth rate of its economy over a given period, usually a quarter. The most reliable figures are those that compare GDP to the previous quarter, for example Q2 of 2023 versus Q1 of 2023, or to the same period of the previous year, for example Q2 of 2023 versus Q2 of 2022. the quarter as if it were constant for the rest of the year. These can, however, be misleading if temporary shocks impact growth in one quarter but are unlikely to last the full year – as happened in the first quarter of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic hit. covid, when growth collapsed.

How does GDP influence currencies?

A higher GDP result is generally positive for a country’s currency because it reflects a growing economy, which is more likely to produce goods and services that can be exported, as well as attracting greater foreign investment. Similarly, when GDP falls, it is usually negative for the currency. When an economy grows, people tend to spend more, which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank must then raise interest rates to fight inflation, which has the side effect of attracting more capital from global investors, thus promoting appreciation of the local currency.

What is the impact of higher GDP on the price of gold?

When an economy grows and the GDP increases, people tend to spend more, which leads to inflation. The country’s central bank must then raise interest rates to fight inflation. Higher interest rates are negative for gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding gold compared to putting money in a cash deposit account. Therefore, a higher GDP growth rate is generally a bearish factor for the price of gold.

When will the next annualized gross domestic product of the United States be?

The annualized gross domestic product of the United States takes place on Thursday, May 25 at 12:30 GMT.

Stay tuned for all upcoming events that may affect the markets in our economic calendar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fxstreet.com/news/us-gdp-q1-preview-first-estimate-effect-on-eur-usd-202304270600 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos