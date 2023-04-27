US GDP grew at a 1.1% pace in the first quarter amid signs the economy is slowing





In the United States, growth slowed significantly in the first three months of the year as interest rates rose and inflation gripped an economy widely expected to slow even further in the future.

Gross domestic product, a measure of all goods and services produced for the period, rose at an annualized rate of 1.1% in the first quarter, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Economists polled by Dow Jones were expecting growth of 2%.

The growth rate followed a fourth quarter in which GDP climbed 2.6%, part of a year that saw a 2.1% increase.

The report also showed that the personal consumption expenditure price index, a measure of inflation the Federal Reserve tracks closely, rose 4.2%, ahead of the 3.7% estimate. Excluding food and energy, core PCE increased 4.9%, compared to the previous increase of 4.4%.

Stocks were solidly higher after the report while Treasury yields soared.

“People kept spending even despite higher prices, even despite higher inflation and a big drag we had from inventory,” said Citigroup economist Veronica Clark. “Overall, I think it’s a relatively inflationary report, although the overall GDP figure is a bit weaker. All of these signs that demand is still strong and prices are continuing to rise were very present today.”

Like most other Wall Street forecasters, Citi expects the economy to eventually tip into recession, although Clark said the timing is uncertain.

“We would have expected to see a little more downturn at this point, although you’re definitely getting signs that you’re on the fringe,” she said. “So it doesn’t look like we’re going to immediately slow down into a recession. And I think this first quarter data certainly helps confirm that, especially [since] consumption is still going strong.

The slowdown in growth was due to a drop in private investment in inventories and a deceleration in non-residential fixed investment, according to the report. The slowdown in inventories removed 2.26 percentage points from the overall figure.

Consumer spending, as measured by personal consumption expenditure, rose 3.7% and exports 4.8%. Gross private domestic investment fell by 12.5%.

“The U.S. economy is likely at an inflection point as consumer spending has slowed in recent months,” said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial. “The retrograde nature of the GDP report may be misleading for markets, as we know consumers were still spending in January, but since March they have retreated as consumers become more pessimistic about the future.”

In other economic news Thursday, jobless claims totaled 230,000 for the week ended April 22, down 16,000 and below the estimate of 249,000.

The GDP report comes as the Federal Reserve seeks to rein in an inflation-stricken economy that had hit its highest level in more than 40 years.

In a regime of policy tightening that began in March 2022, the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 4.75 percentage points, taking it to the highest level in nearly 16 years. Although inflation has eased slightly from its peak of around 9% in June 2022, it remains well above the Fed’s 2% target. Policy makers are all saying inflation is still too high and will require high interest rates.

At the same time, growth has been affected by the difficulties in the banking sector which risk infecting the economy to come. These two issues, the Fed’s rate hike cycle and an expected credit crunch, should tip the economy into recession later this year.

Consumers, however, remained resilient and are expected to use excess savings and purchasing power to make the economic contraction short and superficial. A dynamic labor market, with an unemployment rate of 3.5%, should also support growth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/04/27/gdp-q1-2023-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos