Bipartisan U.S. House and Senate lawmakers reintroduce marijuana banking bill





Bipartisan lawmakers in the Senate and House have introduced a long-awaited new bill to free up banking for the marijuana industry.

Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Steve Daines (R-MT), along with Representatives Dave Joyce (R-OH) and Earl Blumenauer (D-OR), reintroduced the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act in their respective rooms on Wednesday.

The legislation, which has been revised slightly since last session, would protect banks that work with state-legal cannabis businesses from being penalized by federal regulators.

Forcing legal businesses to operate in full cash is dangerous for our communities; it’s an open invitation to theft, money laundering and organized crime and it’s time to fix it, Merkley said in a press release. For the first time, we have the opportunity for SAFE Banking to go through the Senate Banking Committee and get a vote on the floor of the Senate.

Right now, legal cannabis businesses are forced to operate entirely in cash. It is a dangerous system, conducive to theft, assault, tax evasion and money laundering. If you care about public safety, money is a terrible system.

— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) April 26, 2023

“Let’s make 2023 the year this bill is signed to ensure that all legal cannabis businesses have access to the financial services they need to keep their employees, businesses and communities safe” , did he declare.

Cannabis reform must be rooted in restorative justice. The SAFE Banking Act of 2023 includes expanded fairness provisions, and I will push to couple it with funding for states that choose to expunge cannabis records as part of a final package. #SAFEBankingAct

— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) April 26, 2023

Daines said the legislation would “provide the security and peace of mind that legal Montana cannabis businesses need to freely use banks, credit unions and other financial products without fear of punishment” and also ” help keep our Montana communities safe, prevent crime on the streets, support Montana small businesses, and strengthen local economies.

This latest version further clarifies that Safe Harbor is extended to Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) that provide commercial loans to minority-owned businesses, a new provision that advocates the last Congress.

Another addition to the bill that was not in previous versions allows workers in the marijuana industry to access federally backed mortgages.

As it stands, the federal government has denied state-legal cannabis businesses the same access to financial services as all other legal businesses in Buckeye State and our country, said Joyce, co-chair of the Congressional Cannabis Caucus. Not only does this distort the market in a growing industry, but it also forces businesses to operate in cash, making them and their employees sitting ducks for robbery.

“The bipartisan SAFE Banking Act will allow cannabis businesses to operate legally without fear of punishment by federal regulators, making our communities safer,” he said.

Blumenauer, founder of the Cannabis Caucus, said the bill “will save lives and livelihoods.”

“It is long overdue for Congress to address the irrational, unjust, and dangerous ban on basic banking services to state-owned legal cannabis businesses,” he said. “The House has passed the SAFE Banking Act seven times on a bipartisan basis. I am delighted that the Senate is joining us in making this a priority.

Besides Merkley and Daines, the Senate bill has 38 additional cosponsors, including five Republican members.

These supporters are Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Cynthia Lummis (R-WY), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). D-MA), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Ben Ray Lujn (D-NM), Dan Sullivan (D-AK), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Rand Paul (R-KY), Angus King ( I-ME), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), John Fetterman (D-PA), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Dick Durbin (D – IL), Peter Welch (D-VT), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Michael Bennett (D-CO), Patty Murray (D-WA), Tina Smith (D-MN), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN – MN), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Chris Coons (D-DE) . ), Jon Tester (D-MT), Mark Warner (D-VA), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), John Hickenlooper (D-CO), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Gary Peters (D-MI) Chris Murphy (D-CT).

The House version has eight additional co-sponsors in addition to the two leads.

Those lawmakers are Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), Jim Himes (D-CT), Brian Mast (R-FL), Barbara Lee (D-CA), Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA), Nydia Velzquez (D- NY), Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR) and Lou Correa (D-CA).

Of course, this is not the so-called SAFE Plus package of marijuana banking and radiation legislation that Senate leaders worked to advance last year, but failed to enact.

Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-OH) said earlier this month that his panel would deal with cannabis banking reform on its own, leaving fairness and criminal justice proposals to other jurisdictional committees.

Merkley and Daines released a separate joint statement on Wednesday that addressed the outlook for SAFE Plus, saying the introduction of the revised standalone bill puts us on track to go through the Senate Banking Committee and get a vote on the floor of the Senate, but it will be possible to add additional provisions adopted by regular order when it reaches the floor.

The senators cited recently tabled bipartisan proposals on marijuana cuts and gun rights as examples of potential additions to the legislation.

This expanded SAFE Banking Plus package will represent the largest cannabis reform legislation with bipartisan support in Congress, they said. We are committed to making 2023 the year we enact legislation to ensure that all legal cannabis businesses have access to the financial services they need.

It will be a historic moment: the largest cannabis reform package ever with bipartisan support. We have momentum on our side, we can make it happen. https://t.co/Ie0wGy541x

— Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) April 26, 2023

With a divided Congress that has Republicans in control of the House, it is expected that lawmakers will have to focus on additional marijuana measures like the banking bill, instead of broader legalization centered on marijuana. justice, to have any reform adopted this session.

But a vote in the Senate on Wednesday raised questions about whether modest cannabis reform is feasible under the current makeup of Congress. Senate Republicans blocked a procedural motion to advance a bipartisan bill to simply require studies into the medical potential of cannabis for veterans with chronic pain and PTSD.

The standalone SAFE Banking Act has passed the House in one form or another several times over the past few years. But it has consistently stalled in the Senate under Democratic and Republican leadership.

Proponents anticipated the legislation would come from the Senate this round, but it appears lawmakers decided to start with a bicameral push.

Last week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he was disappointed that the so-called SAFE Plus package of marijuana banking and delisting legislation he worked on last year didn’t move forward, saying we got closer, but we ran into opposition. at the last minute. He said lawmakers will continue to work in a bipartisan fashion to get the job done.

Until we reach our goal, I promise to be in your corner and work like hell to bring federal cannabis policy into the 21st century, he said. We will need you, as we always do, to reach out to members of both parties, in both houses, especially Republicans, so that we can move cannabis reform forward.

The majority leader held meetings with Democratic and Republican members during the first months of the new Congress to discuss cannabis reform proposals that could have bipartisan support this year.

For his part, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) recently said lawmakers are working to resuscitate the cannabis reform package, acknowledging that the failure to deliver a banking solution for the industry literally means Hundreds of businesses go bankrupt.

Blumenauer, who introduced a bill to allow marijuana businesses to take advantage of federal tax deductions last week, said at a recent press briefing that he thinks it’s important that advocates and lawmakers stand up align with any additional proposals to end the war on drugs, warning against an all-or-nothing mentality.

Meanwhile, a number of cannabis bills were filed last week ahead of 4/20, though lawmakers didn’t explicitly say the timing was tied to the unofficial marijuana holiday.

For example, Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) last week introduced legislation to protect the Second Amendment rights of people who use marijuana in legal states, allowing them to buy and own guns. which they are currently prohibited from having under federal law.

Representatives Dave Joyce (R-OH) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) have introduced a bill to incentivize state and local marijuana delistings with a federal grant program.

Earlier this month, Joyce and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) tabled a measure to prepare the federal government for marijuana legalization, directing the attorney general to form a commission to study and make recommendations on the regulation of cannabis in a manner similar to alcohol. .

On the Senate side, lawmakers are set to vote on a motion invoking closure of a bill to promote marijuana research for veterans. The procedural vote to bring the legislation to the ground is scheduled for Wednesday.

Maine lawmaker introduces bill to allow interstate marijuana trade when federal policy changes

Photo courtesy of Philip Steffan.

Marijuana Moment is made possible by the support of readers. If you rely on our cannabis advocacy journalism to stay informed, please consider a monthly Patreon Pledge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marijuanamoment.net/bipartisan-u-s-house-and-senate-lawmakers-reintroduce-marijuana-banking-bill/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos