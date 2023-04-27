US economy falters, recession fears growExBulletin





A customer waits to order food at a McDonald’s in Miami on July 26, 2022. McDonald’s CEO expects the United States to experience a mild recession and says customers are increasingly reluctant to make splurges or oversize their orders. Joe Raedle/Getty Images .

. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

From banks to burger restaurants, the U.S. economy is showing signs of stress as nervous shoppers watch spending and anxious lenders maintain a grip on credit.

A Commerce Department report on Thursday shows the nation’s gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of just 1.1% in the first three months of the year, compared with 2.6% in the previous quarter. Growth was held back by falling inventories and real estate investment.

The economy is expected to falter further in the coming months as rising prices and rising interest rates hurt families and businesses.

“Our baseline expectation is a mild recession in the United States,” McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski said this week.

Although the fast food chain has seen strong sales so far in 2023, customers are less likely to splurge after two years of rising food prices, he told a conference call with investors.

“Did someone add fries to their order? said Kempczinski. “We’re seeing that come down slightly in most of our markets around the world, but it’s still going down.”

Virginia resident Desiree Prince says she’s more budget conscious than she used to be and makes decisions about what she spends with price in mind.

“Once upon a time, I might have said, ‘I’d like to have steak and potatoes for dinner,'” Prince said. “Now it’s like, ‘Let’s see what’s in the fridge and cobble together a meal out of things I already have.”

Prince, who lives in Alexandria, is planning a vacation this summer with his mother and sister, but with airfares up nearly 18% this year, they are limited to places they can drive to.

“We had to be a bit selective about what we do over the holidays,” Prince said. “Do we want to pet the dolphins? It’s a bit pricey. Maybe we’ll just do the national park for free. So we’ve been thrifty with our trips.”

Consumers spend enough to keep the economy going

Consumer spending like Prince is the main driver of the US economy. Personal spending rose at an annual rate of 3.7% in the first quarter, with an increase in spending on goods and services.

“The American consumer is the firewall between a recession and an economy moving forward. And right now, the firewall is holding strong,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics.

People may not be spending aggressively, “but they’re spending enough to keep the economy going,” he said.

Zandi thinks the United States can avoid an outright recession this year, but he says it won’t be easy, especially after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the subsequent drop in lending by d other banks.

“The Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates,” Zandi said. “You add the adverse effects of the banking crisis into the mix and that suggests that growth for the rest of this year and next is going to be very soft.”

Mike Kaeding, who builds and rents apartments in Minnesota, noticed the sharp drop in lending.

“Some of the regional banks here in the Twin Cities that are doing a lot of construction [loans]they are not lending at all right now,” Kaeding said. “I think there will be a negative impact on the construction industry, where we will actually see for the first time in a long time that jobs are starting to dry up. “

Construction companies cut 9,000 jobs last month.

Many other companies are still hiring, but job growth in March was the slowest in more than two years. Even profitable companies like McDonalds and General Motors have cut white-collar jobs.

This shakes Prince, even though his own job as a nuclear engineer seems safe.

“You’re starting to see banks start going bankrupt, companies like Microsoft and Facebook laying people off,” she said. “I’m not an economist, so I don’t know what to think, but it doesn’t feel good to me.”

Fighting the debt limit could create the economy’s next hurdle

Politics could also pose a risk, as members of Congress bicker over the federal government’s debt limit.

House Republicans want deep spending cuts and other concessions in exchange for letting the government borrow more money. The White House insists it will not negotiate and argues that the full faith and credit of the government must be protected.

If no deal is reached by the summer, the government could default on its debts, leading to falling stock prices, higher borrowing costs and great uncertainty.

“All the things you don’t want all the time, but especially when the economy is struggling to keep its head above water and pull out of recession,” Zandi said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/04/27/1171993308/economy-gdp-growth-recession-mcdonalds The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos