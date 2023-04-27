The 10th place said the UK is very attractive for business, second only to Microsoft Broadside. | technology sector





Downing Street techs the UK after the chairman of Microsoft said Brexit Britain is worse for business than the EU in a scathing attack on Britain’s decision to block a $69 billion (55 billion) deal to acquire Activision Blizzard. It has defended itself as a very attractive place for startups. .

Microsoft rounded up its Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on Thursday after it made the surprising decision to block a planned acquisition of the developer of the Call of Duty game. President Brad Smith described it as the darkest day in Britain for 40 years.

Of course we were very disappointed with the CMA’s decision, but unfortunately it’s bad for the UK, Smith told the BBC. There is a clear message here. The European Union is a more attractive place to start a business if you want to sell your business one day. The English Channel has never seemed wider.

A spokesperson for Rishi Sunak said Smith’s claims were not substantiated by facts. He said: Last year, the UK became the world’s third country in terms of investment to have a $1 trillion tech sector, after China and the US, and the first by some distance in Europe. We continue to believe that the UK has a very attractive tech sector and a growing gaming market. We will continue to actively work with Microsoft and other companies. That won’t change.

Smith attacked the government’s failure to deliver the benefits of Brexit. All of us who had hoped that post-Brexit Britain would build a structure that was more flexible, better for investment and better for technology, we now find that the opposite is true.

He said the CMA decision would stifle innovation and investment in the UK. And in that sense, I think the impact of this decision is much broader than Microsoft or this acquisition. People’s confidence in British technology was severely shaken.

The dispute is the biggest test of the CMA’s powers since Britain’s exit from the European Union, with the regulator taking over powers previously held by the European Commission, and the first major deal by newly appointed chief executive Sarah Cardell. It’s a decision. From the December Post.

Regulators said they were blocking the deal because of concerns it could harm competition in the cloud gaming market. The partnership created a gaming giant by merging Activisions titles like World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, Candy Crush Saga, and Overwatch with Microsoft’s first-party developer, Xbox console, and PC gaming controls.

Smith said: Microsoft has been in the UK for 40 years. And we not only support businesses and nonprofits, but we also play a vital role in protecting the nation from cybersecurity threats. But this decision will probably be Britain’s darkest day in 40 years.

The European Commission has delayed the results of its own investigation until May to consider the effectiveness of a solution recently proposed by Microsoft.

Smith said he expects Brussels to approve the deal, saying regulators are much more interested in having conversations and finding solutions than reasons to stop people from moving forward. He criticized the largely independent head of the UK regulators and said he was not responsible.

In response to Smith’s comments, Cardell defended the ruling by saying: This decision shows how important it is to support competition in the UK and that the UK is absolutely open to business. We want to create an environment where diverse businesses can effectively compete, grow and innovate. That’s what’s best for UK consumers and what’s best for UK businesses.

Other regulators in the US and EU have expressed concerns about the merger, despite Smiths’ assertion that the UK will find out the outliers on its own. Holly Vedova, director of the Federal Trade Commissions Bureau of Competition, said she was concerned about the anti-competitive effects of the deal, as described in the complaint.

Sunak declared the UK a unicorn kingdom on Monday and appealed to tech startups heading to the UK. On Wednesday, hours after the CMA reported its decision, he hosted a UK Games Leaders meeting and said: Our world-renowned video games sector attracts investment, creates skilled jobs and opens up exciting new growth opportunities.

Activision and Microsoft have the opportunity to appeal to the Competition Court of Appeals. If it does, the agency is expected to make a final decision before the end of the year.

