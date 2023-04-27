US growth slowed sharply in the first quarter as the Fed pushed rates higher





US economic growth slowed sharply in the first quarter of 2023 despite strong consumer spending, as the Federal Reserve continued its historic tightening campaign.

The world’s largest economy grew 1.1% on an annualized basis between January and March, according to preliminary data released Thursday by the Commerce Department.

The figures marked a sharp deceleration from the 2.6% pace recorded in the last three months of 2022 and are well below economists’ expectations of a 2% increase.

Other countries have so far beat expectations in the first quarter, with China growing at an annual rate of 4.5%, driven by a rebound in consumer spending after Beijing ended the zero-Covid policy.

Eurozone figures for January to March will be released on Friday and are expected to show annual growth of 1.4%. On Thursday, Belgium’s and Sweden’s gross domestic product figures beat expectations.

The US slowdown suggests that the Fed’s year-long battle against runaway inflation is starting to pay off. Since March of last year, the US central bank has raised its key rate from near zero to just under 5%, the fastest increase in decades.

Authorities are ready to deliver another quarter-point rate hike next week, which would take the federal funds rate to a new target range of 5% to 5.25%. They are then expected to consider a pause in their tightening campaign.

Other major Western economies are still struggling with soaring prices. Earlier this month, official data in the UK showed inflation fell less than expected in March, remaining stubbornly in double digits.

US government bonds sold after the release of US GDP data, pushing the two-year Treasury yield, which closely tracks interest rate expectations, up 0.16 points. percentage at 4.01%. The benchmark 10-year yield rose 0.1 percentage point to 3.53%.

Despite the slowing US economy, Thursday’s data showed it continued to show pockets of strength. Strong consumer growth offset slower inventory declines and slower housing and business investment.

Really peeling back the layers, it’s very positive in terms of consumer spending, said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco. But she added: Seeing a high amount of consumer spending may raise fears that this could fuel more Fed rate hikes.

Inflation-adjusted consumer spending grew at an annual rate of 3.7%, compared to 1% in the last quarter of 2022.

At first glance, that looks like a pretty robust GDP report despite the weak overall figure, said Aditya Bhave, senior US economist at Bank of America. The concern is that much of the force was pulled by what happened in January. The move into the second quarter does not look particularly encouraging.

Fed Chairman Jay Powell said the credit crunch resulting from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this year could have a similar effect to rate tightening on the economy.

Some officials say a pause in U.S. central banks’ inflation-fighting campaign in June would allow policymakers to assess this issue, as well as assess the effect of their actions over the past year. Others say they are not ruling out further rate hikes if the data warrants it.

What kept officials on their toes was the surprising resilience of the US consumer, buoyed by a tight labor market. But early signs of slowing monthly job gains and wage growth provided reassurance that the worst of the inflationary shock is over.

Officials argue that getting inflation back to the Fed’s long-standing 2% target will require a period of below-trend growth and some easing in labor market conditions, but they refrained from forecasting. a recession.

In March, most officials expect inflation-adjusted GDP growth to slow to 0.4% in 2023, before rebounding to 1.2% the following year. The unemployment rate, meanwhile, is expected to peak at 4.6% in 2024, according to most officials, from its current level of 3.5%.

