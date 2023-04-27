Rammstein’s Till Lindemann Announces UK Show December 2023





see him later this year

Rammstein's Till Lindemann

Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann has headlined an arena concert in the UK later this year.

The German music icon will be at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on Tuesday 12 December, which will be his first concert on British soil since Rammstein took a jaw-dropping stadium tour to Coventry and Cardiff.

Till Lindemann’s UK show is part of a larger European tour with 24 shows in 13 countries in November and December 2023.

Tickets for Till Lindemann at London’s OVO Arena Wembley will go on sale at Planet Rock Tickets on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11am.

Here’s a description of the Till Lindemann live show: In addition to being a talented musician, Till Lindemann is a phenomenon. His concert, which is known worldwide for his singing ability that delivers overwhelming thrills even in live, is as moving as a volcanic eruption. His charisma, artistry, and wild energy are adored by millions of fans around the world.

Those in attendance can expect more metal, old and new songs, more videos, special effects and the incredible presence of one of rock’s greatest frontmen.

Rammstein’s European stadium tour begins next month in Lithuania and continues through August, ending with a trio concert at Brussels’ King Baudouin Stadium. Sadly there are no UK dates as part of the itinerary.

Till Lindemann released the single Ich hasse Kinder (I hate children in German) in 2021.

See Till Lindemann at the next show.

December 2023

London OVO Arena Wembley Tuesday the 12th

The history of Rammstein’s amazing Pyro over the years: Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

Rammstein frontman and pyromaniac Till Lindemann donned a flaming silver coat to the band’s early gigs. Here he is on stage in Berlin, 1996.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

Even when they played smaller stages, this did little to quell Rammstein’s insatiable appetite for fire. A shirtless Till Lindemann wields two Catherine wheel-like fireworks at the Los Angeles Palace in 1998.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

Rammstein’s trademark flamethrower has also been a staple of live shows for decades. This is Till Lindemann from the 2001 Big Day Out Festival in Australia.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

Another photo of Till Lindemann in a flaming silver coat from 2001.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

For a truly futuristic look, Till also wears Terminator-like glasses that emit red laser beams.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

In September 2001, during the Pledge of Allegiance tour, a huge explosion of fire erupted on the stage of Rammstein’s San Jose Compaq Center.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

In 2001, years before anyone heard of Daenerys Targaryen, Till chanted “Dracarys” from the stage.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

Till Lindemann is undoubtedly the biggest firecracker, but Rammstein’s pyro isn’t limited to early 2000s frontman Richard Z. Kruspe shooting sparks from his guitar.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

Rammstein’s Till Lindemann fires fireworks from his hand at the Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands, May 2002.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

Dressed as a demented Killer alter ego, Till Lindemann detonates a flamethrower on stage in Rotterdam in 2004.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

Til Lindemann of Ramstein surrounded by fireworks in Gelledom, Netherlands, December 2009.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

Til Lindemann of Rammstein showing off a bright smile on stage in 2009.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

Rammstein fired fireworks from his Pyro Mask in unison at Copenhagen Live 2010.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

Until Lindemann literally stood between the walls of the Pyro at Australia’s Big Day Out Festival in 2011.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

Amazing image of Till Lindemann and Richard Z. Kruspe setting off fireworks at the Bravalla Festival 2013 in Norrkoping, Sweden.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

Rammstein stands by the Pyro Armory at the 2013 Wacken Open Air Festival.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

Rammstein’s Till Lindemann shoots fireworks from angel wings at the 2016 Paris Download Festival.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

Rammstein’s Richard Z. Kruspe at Download Festival Paris 2016.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

Rammstein’s muted and very understated stage setting on the 2019 European Stadium Tour.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

A view from the back of Rammstein drummer Christoph Schneider’s kit.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

For the 2019 Stadium Tour of Europe, Till Lindemann unveiled a newly revamped Pyro Backpack that shoots out 9 giant flames.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

Till Lindemann fires a flamethrower at Flake during the band’s 2022 stadium tour. Postponed by two years due to the pandemic, the tour featured the same exhilarating setting as in 2019.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

Up to Lindeman’s Pyro backpack in action in Aarhus, Denmark in June 2022.

Rammstein’s Pyro over the years

Amazing stage in Denmark during Rammstein’s Summer 2022 Stadium Tour.

