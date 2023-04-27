Iran seizes ship in Gulf of Oman, US Navy says





The US Navy announced on Thursday that the Islamic Republic of Iran has seized a foreign vessel in the Gulf of Oman.

The tanker Advantage Sweet, flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, was seized by Iranian forces after leaving Kuwait en route to Houston, Texas.

“The tanker made a distress call during the seizure,” the US Navy’s 5th Fleet said. “Iran’s actions violate international law and disrupt regional security and stability.”

FBI SAYS CHINA AND IRAN USE NEW TACTICS TO TARGETING CRITICISM IN US

The statement added: “Iran should immediately release the tanker.”

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Advantage Sweet, which Refinitiv ship tracking data shows is a Suezmax crude tanker that had been chartered by oil major Chevron and last docked in Kuwait, is sailing through Bophorus Istanbul, Turkey, February 11, 2023 (REUTERS/Yoruk Isik)

The incident comes amid wider disputes over Iran’s nuclear programs.

SENIOR SHIITE CLERK FATALLY ATTACKED IN NORTHERN IRAN

The US Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) released a statement attributing the seizure of the vessel to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy.

The Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Advantage Sweet, which Refinitiv vessel tracking data shows is a Suezmax crude tanker that had been chartered by oil major Chevron and last docked in Kuwait, is sailing in the sea from Marmara near Istanbul, Turkey, on January 10. 2023. (REUTERS/Yoruk Isik)

“Advantage Sweet was seized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy while transiting through international waters in the Gulf of Oman,” NAVCENT said.

“Iran’s continued harassment of ships and interference with navigation rights in regional waters pose a threat to maritime security and the global economy,” the statement continued. “Over the past two years, Iran has illegally seized at least five commercial vessels sailing in the Middle East.

The Gulf of Oman is a strait that connects the Arabian Sea to the Strait of Hormuz. The Gulf borders Iran, Pakistan, Oman and the United Arab Emirates. (Heritage space/Heritage images/Getty Images)

“The Islamic Republic continues to prove that its terrorism and regional destabilization is not limited to land, air or even international waters. Tehran’s threat to international shipping is almost as old as the Islamic Republic it is. -even,” said Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior researcher and Iran. expert at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital.

“The Iranians have continued to hijack tankers and harass other vessels, defeating the theory that greater Chinese involvement in the Persian Gulf could limit the regime’s bad behavior,” he said. he adds.

The US Navy’s 5th Fleet is monitoring the situation.

