US House passes debt ceiling bill in tactical victory for Kevin McCarthy | american politics





House Republicans on Wednesday narrowly passed sweeping legislation that would raise the government’s statutory debt ceiling by $1.5 billion in exchange for deep spending restraint, a tactical victory for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy , as he challenges Joe Biden to negotiate and prevent a catastrophic federal default. this summer.

Biden has threatened to veto the Republican package, which has almost no chance of passing the Senate in the meantime, where Democrats hold a narrow majority.

The president has so far refused to negotiate the debt ceiling that the White House says must be lifted unconditionally to ensure America pays its bills.

But McCarthy’s ability to quickly unite his slim majority in the House and ram the measure through opposition from Democrats and even resisters in his own party lends value to the Republican speakers’ strategy of using the vote as an opening offer forcing Biden into talks. The two men could hardly be further apart on how to resolve the issue.

The bill passed by a very slim margin of 217-215.

We did our job, McCarthy said after the vote.

The president can no longer ignore the issue of federal spending limits, he said. Now he should sit down and negotiate.

As the House debated the measure, Biden signaled he was willing to open the door to talks with McCarthy, but not to prevent a first-ever U.S. default that would rattle the U.S. economy and beyond.

Glad to meet with McCarthy, but not on whether or not to extend the debt limit, Biden said. It’s not negotiable.

Passing the sweeping 320-page package in the House is just the start of what is expected to become a week-long political chore as the President and Congress try to hammer out a compromise that would allow nations debt, now $31 billion, raised to allow new borrowing and avert a fiscal crisis.

The nation has never defaulted on its debt, and the House Republican majority hopes to push Biden into a corner with his plan to return federal spending to fiscal year 2022 levels and cap future spending increases at 1% over the next decade, among other changes.

In exchange for increasing the debt limit by $1.5 billion through 2024, the bill would reduce overall federal spending and:

Recover unspent Covid-19 funds.

Imposing stricter work requirements on recipients of food stamps and other government assistance.

Halt Bidens plans to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans.

End many historic renewable energy tax breaks that Biden signed into law last year. He would add a sweeping Republican bill to boost oil, gas and coal production.

Democrats derided the Republican plan as a ransom note, shakedown and unserious bill that courted financial danger.

It’s a big first test for the president and the Republican speaker, at a time of heightened political anxiety over Washington’s ability to solve big problems amid the need to raise the federal debt ceiling within weeks. .

The Treasury Department is taking extraordinary measures to pay the bills, but funding is expected to run out this summer. Economists warn that even the serious threat of a federal debt default would send shock waves through the economy.

Joe Biden indicated on Wednesday that he was willing to open the door to talks with the Speaker of the House. Photography: Allison Bailey/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

A nonpartisan analysis from the Congressional Budget Office estimated that the Republican plan would reduce federal deficits by $4.8 billion over the decade if the proposed changes were signed into law.

In the Senate, leaders watched and waited.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said passing the legislation through the House would be a wasted effort and that McCarthy should come to the table with Democrats to pass a simple limit bill. debt without GOP priorities and avoid default.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who stepped down to give McCarthy the lead, said the president was able to unite House Republicans.

Now, he said, Biden and McCarthy have to come to terms. Otherwise, he said, Well you’re in a bind. And we shouldn’t be doing that domestically.

