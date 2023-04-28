



The UK government will abandon its controversial plan to review or scrap all EU-era laws by the end of 2023, which has sparked outrage among Tory Eurosceptics.

Economy Minister Kemi Badenoch told Tory Brexiter this week that most of the nearly 4,000 retained EU laws will remain in the statute booklet, and perhaps 800 will be removed by the end of this year.

Badenochs allies did not deny on Thursday that the government was preparing to scrap the December 31, 2023 sunset clause, which automatically expires unless EU law is amended or maintained.

The year-end deadline has sounded alarm bells at business groups and labor unions, who have warned it could lead to huge uncertainty and possible loss of key safeguards.

In an angry conversation on Monday, Badenoch told Conservative MPs that plans to improve old EU laws could not be rushed.

The new approach will be welcomed by businesses and officials tasked with overhauling the statute book and will be seen as another sign of Sunak’s pragmatic approach to EU issues.

We want to streamline regulation, but not get rid of things for the sake of regulation itself, said an ally in Badenoch. I want to do it right. You have to do it line by line. These things require proper thought and consideration, not lump sum disposal.

A Conservative MP who attended the meeting first disclosed by the Daily Telegraph told the FT: We were disappointed with her words. She is shown to be extremely weak.

Meanwhile, Badenoch has asked Tory Eurosceptics to say exactly which laws they plan to scrap by the end of 2023. They talked about product safety standards and emissions trading schemes, said one government insider.

Tory Eurosceptics told the FT that Badenoch had overturned the principles of an upheld EU law bill that was expected to come as a shock when peers review it in the Senate next month.

Government sources said the bill, originally proposed by former minister Jacob Rees-Mogg, would still end the supremacy of EU law in the UK, but Badenoch is taking a pragmatic approach.

They said the Minister was preparing concessions because of Lord’s possible opposition. It says Brexiteers need to back what Kemi is doing if they want to deliver.

A government spokesperson said: We are committed to ensuring that the retained EU law bill receives royal sanction and the supremacy of EU law ends by the end of this year with unnecessary and burdensome EU legislation being eliminated.

The news comes as 25 leading UK safety agencies have warned that if the legislation goes ahead as planned, it will deal a severe blow to workplace standards.

In a letter to Badenoch, they urged ministers to reconsider the bill. While EU-era law underpins many key pieces of UK workplace legislation, groups including the TUC, higher trade union bodies, the UK Safety Council and the Royal Society for Accident Prevention say the government’s timeline has created dangerous uncertainty.

There is great uncertainty about what rules will come into effect within 10 months from now, as there is no directive from the minister as to what parts of the current regime will be maintained, reformed or extinguished, they wrote in the letter.

TUC Secretary General Paul Nowak said the bill was reckless and could be disastrous for worker safety. Ministers should step back from the brink and scrap the bill before it’s too late, he added.

In response to the letter, the Department of Business and Trade said the government was not willing to give up Britain’s strong record of workers’ rights, which holds the highest standards in the world.

