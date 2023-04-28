US takes new steps to reduce migrant arrivals when Title 42 border rule ends in May





Washington – The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will set up migrant processing centers in Latin America, increase deportations and expand legal migration channels in an effort to reduce the number of migrants illegally crossing the border from the United States. mexican.

The measures are part of the administration’s efforts to reduce and slow migration to the U.S.-Mexico border, where officials are preparing to end a pandemic-era policy known as Title 42 that has allowed them to rapidly expel migrants more than 2.7 million times since March 2020 without processing their asylum applications.

Title 42 is scheduled to end on May 11 with the expiration of the COVID-19 national public health emergency. Officials have made internal projections that migrant arrivals at the southern border could reach between 10,000 and 13,000 a day next month.

In fact, illegal border crossings have already increased in the run-up to the policy change, particularly in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley, a senior US official told CBS News. On Tuesday alone, Border Patrol recorded 7,500 migrant arrests, an increase of more than 40% from the daily average in March, the official said.

The physical processing centers announced Thursday will serve as regional hubs to screen migrants and determine if they are eligible for different options to legally enter the United States, including through traditional refugee resettlement, family visa programs, a sponsorship initiative for certain countries and temporary programs. work visas.

The centers would be located in key choke points in Latin America through which many migrants pass en route to the US southern border, starting with Colombia and Guatemala. Senior administration officials have said the United States is “in discussions” with other countries to expand the number of treatment centers.

Migrants processed at the regional centers will also be screened to determine their eligibility to remain in the host country or be resettled in Canada or Spain, which have agreed to take referrals from the centers, according to senior U.S. officials, who have requested anonymity to discuss planning during a briefing with reporters. CBS News first reported the creation of the migrant centers on Wednesday.

At a joint press conference with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said regional processing centers are expected to serve between 5,000 and 6,000 migrants each month.

“We’re working with our regional partners. We’re prosecuting smugglers. We’re bringing resources to the border. But we can’t do all the things we need to do until Congress provides the necessary resources and reforms,” said Mayorkas.

The administration also announced Thursday that it will expand a family reunification program that currently allows Haitians and Cubans to come to the United States once they approve the immigrant visa applications of family members who are U.S. citizens or permanent residents.

This program will be expanded to Colombia, Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras, allowing citizens of these countries to come to the United States under humanitarian parole authority before their immigrant visas become available. if their US-based relatives apply to sponsor them for a visa. have been approved.

To deter illegal crossings after the end of Title 42, the Biden administration worked to finalize a rule that would disqualify migrants from asylum if they enter the country illegally after failing to seek humanitarian protection in a third country through which they transited on their way to the United States.

Administration officials have argued that the policy, which resembles a Trump administration rule, will discourage illegal crossings and encourage migrants to apply for two initiatives unveiled in January: a sponsorship program that allows up to to 30,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to fly to the United States each month, and a phone app that asylum seekers in Mexico can use to seek entry at ports of entry along the southern border .

In a statement Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security said the number of weekly deportation flights to certain countries would double or triple. A senior administration official said the United States plans a “significant” expansion of expedited deportations under a process known as expedited removal to impose “tougher consequences” on those who enter the United States without permission.

Once Title 42 is lifted, the United States intends to continue deporting Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to Mexico if they illegally cross the southern border, the official said. The deportations would be made under the Immigration Act, instead of Title 42, and would lead to the banning of deportees from the United States for five years. If they attempt to cross the border after being deported, the official added, they could face criminal charges.

Earlier this month, the Biden administration also launched an initiative to expedite the first asylum checks that migrants undergo when processed under regular immigration laws, instead of Title 42. Migrants enrolled in the program are interviewed by telephone by US asylum officers during their stay. Border Patrol Guard, a change from the long-standing practice of waiting until they are placed in long-term facilities.

Earlier this week, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced it would reassign nearly 480 staff to help the 1,000-member corps of asylum officers conduct these “credible fear” interviews, which determine whether migrants are deported or allowed to seek asylum, according to an internal report. opinion obtained by CBS News.

The measures announced Thursday also responded to concerns about the sharp increase in maritime migration in the Caribbean Sea and the Straits of Florida over the past year. The administration said it would disqualify Cuban and Haitian migrants from the sponsorship program launched earlier this year if they were interdicted at sea by the U.S. Coast Guard.

During the briefing with reporters, a senior U.S. official noted that the administration was “fully aware that many of these measures are vulnerable to litigation,” saying the only “lasting solution” could come from Congress. Republican-led states are currently asking a federal judge to block the sponsorship program, arguing that the administration lacks the authority to admit 30,000 migrants every month outside the visa system.

The processing centers are part of a broader campaign by the Biden administration to enlist the help of countries in the Western Hemisphere to manage unauthorized migration – a pledge 20 nations made in the Los Angeles Declaration. on migration and protection at the Summit of the Americas in June 2022. .

Earlier this month, the governments of the United States, Colombia and Panama announced a two-month operation to combat migrant smuggling in the Darién Gap, a roadless, mountainous jungle that tens of thousands migrants have crossed in the past year en route to the United States. -Mexican border.

As part of planning related to the end of Title 42, US officials have considered reinstating the practice of holding some migrant families with children in detention centers, a controversial policy the Biden administration abandoned in 2021. .

Asked if the practice would be reinstated, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas told CBS News in an interview last week that “no decision” had been made.

At Thursday’s press conference, Mayorkas said the administration had “no plans to detain the families.”

