Ray Dalio: United States and China on the brink of war





Ray Dalio worries about US-China relations.

The veteran investor and founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates has had strong ties to China through investments in his company. After a recent 13-day trip to the country, Dalio wrote a LinkedIn post on Tuesday reflecting on the state of China-US relations.

For almost 40 years, I have been going to China, writes Dalio. It has placed me in the privileged and uncomfortable position of being deeply attached to the two greatest powers in the world, who are about to go to war with each other.

Dalios Bridgewater has been a big investor in China, with $2.93 billion in holdings in January. Its onshore China fund debuted in 2018 and is now the country’s largest foreign hedge fund.

Here’s what he expects from US-China relations in the coming months.

Pushing the limits of the tightrope

The United States and China are close to war because of one main problem: communication, Dalio said. Both countries are using sanctions and their armies to ultimately push the other over the red line of starting a real war.

Surprisingly, Dalio recommended no further talk between the two countries. In fact, the more they talk, the more they bicker.

Discussions about important and important things have become exchanges of accusations that worsen relations rather than help them, so it is worse to have discussions than to avoid them, Dalio wrote.

If the United States and China continue to encourage each other, it will irrevocably push them to the brink of some kind of war and damage the world order, he added.

US-China relations are deteriorating so much that there is reason to fear that anti-China sentiment will just do business with China like doing business with Russia, leading to the collapse of US trade. -Chinese, wrote Dalio.

The billionaire investor has criticized President Joe Biden for his lack of decisiveness, particularly when it comes to Americas policy in China. Dalio also identified other sources of friction between the countries, such as China’s provocative military deployments near Taiwan, US restrictions on the export of chips to China and the two countries cutting off access to important technologies. the other.

All things considered, I think the biggest provocations will most likely come from the American side, which I fear will result in the tit-for-tat line being crossed, Dalio said.

Other countries want to avoid the fight for world leadership

According to Dalios, leaders in China and other countries believe America’s domestic problems have tarnished its global image. Other countries no longer aspire to be like the United States, and foreigners no longer necessarily dream of living there. It creates global disorder, thinks Dalio. People now see the United States as trying to impose its ideas on democracy and capitalism around the world, he said.

Some countries believe that while the Americans are trying to drag them into war (especially the Russian-Ukrainian war), the Chinese are trying to facilitate peace, Dalio wrote.

And in the midst of the decline of the United States. world domination, the world still needs a strong guiding force and China could be, except that many countries are unwilling to choose sides, according to Dalio.

The struggle for global influence is well underway, and there are great divisions between the leaders of different countries and even different political parties within countries, while alliances emerge, relations are quite unstable and fragmented, Dalio wrote .

Even European countries like France have opposed China on some business and international relations issues, but have been careful not to be too anti-China or pro-Taiwan in their stance.

Furthermore, Dalio said that some countries no longer need to choose sides as they have taken matters such as defense into their own hands. For example, Dalio noted that nine countries already have nuclear weapons and another 75 could develop such weapons, so they have less need for superpower allies.

Chinese domestic politics is authoritarian

If the United States has domestic challenges, so does China.

President Xi Jinping’s style of governance is dictatorial-autocratic mixed with Marxist and capitalist influences, Dalio said. Part of the reason for such a government structure is China’s long-term goal of becoming a world leader, he believes. A top-down approach, which has worked for other countries during wars, aims to help China rise to a position of leadership.

China is now a highly controlled environment in which the most important decisions come from the top down, there is a lot of oversight and most people, especially government officials and elites, are afraid to make mistakes. , wrote Dalio.

Although this system may work on paper, Dalio points out that it creates many challenges in reality. The government must create enough jobs at a time of rising pro-labor sentiment, and it must deal with a growing number of people who disagree with current government policies.

China and the tech race

Another pressing concern for China is the risk of falling behind the United States in technological advancements, especially amid the rise of generative artificial intelligence and chatbot tools like Open AIs ChatGPT.

Technology is critically important (and an existential issue) to China’s leaders, and they fear losing the tech race, Dalio said. If China falls behind on these critical technology milestones, it knows other industries will suffer as well, he wrote.

But the country is investing in other types of critical industries like bioengineering and green technologies, which could give it an edge over its competitors. China’s leaders also encourage entrepreneurship, but the country’s entrepreneurs are wary of getting too rich for fear of the scrutiny that comes with it, Dalio said.

