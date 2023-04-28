US economic growth slows in first quarter as companies reduce inventories





Q1 GDP increases at a rate of 1.1% Consumer spending picks up; lukewarm business investmentWeekly jobless claims drop 16,000 to 230,000

WASHINGTON, April 27 (Reuters) – U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the first quarter as a pick-up in consumer spending was offset by companies selling off inventories in anticipation of weaker demand later. this year amid rising borrowing costs.

The first decline in private inventories in a year and a half reported by the Commerce Department in its first-quarter gross domestic product outlook on Thursday is potentially good news for the economy this quarter as it faces a possible recession of here the end of the year. There were fears that a correction of the inventory bloat could lead to a more pronounced economic slowdown.

The drop in the last quarter raised hopes that companies were on the verge of shedding unwanted inventory, which would put them in a better position to replenish inventory, should the need arise.

“Leaner stocks mean second-quarter GDP is on a solid footing,” said Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial in New York. “Of course, what is built on that foundation depends on many things, including job and income growth as well as confidence and the availability of credit.”

Gross domestic product grew at an annualized rate of 1.1% last quarter, the government said in its preliminary estimate of first-quarter GDP growth. The economy grew at a 2.6% pace in the fourth quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP growth of 2.0%.

Private investment in inventory fell at a pace of $1.6 billion, the first decline since the third quarter of 2021. The decline, led by wholesalers and manufacturers, followed a rate of increase of 136 .5 billion in the fourth quarter.

Economists said the pullback appeared both planned, as businesses were likely reluctant to build inventories of unsold goods, and the result of increased consumer spending.

Inventories cut 2.26 percentage points from GDP growth, the most in two years, after adding 1.47 percentage points in the previous quarter. Business capital expenditure contracted for a second consecutive quarter. Overall business investment has been weak, likely due to shrinking profit margins.

Contributors to GDP

Residential investment recorded its eighth straight quarterly decline, although the pace of decline slowed considerably from the October-December period. Government spending increased, while a smaller trade deficit helped GDP growth for the fourth consecutive quarter.

Excluding inventories, trade and government spending, the economy grew at a rate of 2.9%, the fastest since the second quarter of 2021. The rise in this measure of domestic demand, which was flat in the fourth quarter, was was driven by a 3.7% rate of increase in consumer spending after the pedestrian rate of increase of 1.0% in the October-December period.

The jump in consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, was driven by increased purchases of motor vehicles as well as health care spending and Americans frequenting restaurants and staying in hotels.

The acceleration was accompanied by a rise in inflation. A measure of inflation in the economy, the gross domestic purchases price index, rose at a 3.8% pace after rising at a 3.6% rate in the fourth quarter. One of the measures tracked by the Federal Reserve, the PCE core price index jumped at a rate of 4.9% after rising at a rate of 4.4% in the previous quarter.

The Fed is expected to raise interest rates another 25 basis points next week, potentially the final hike in the U.S. central bank’s fastest cycle of monetary policy tightening since the 1980s. The Fed raised its rate 475 basis points since March last year, moving from near zero to the current range of 4.75% to 5.00%.

A shopping cart is seen at a supermarket in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 10, 2022.

Stocks on Wall Street were trading higher. The dollar appreciated against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices fell.

Consumer contribution to GDP TIGHT LABOR MARKET

Consumer spending last quarter, which was concentrated in January, was fueled by an 8.0% rate of increase in income available to households after adjusting for inflation.

Disposable income was boosted by strong wage growth and an increase in state social benefits. The savings rate fell from 4.0% in the fourth quarter to 4.8%.

But retail sales fell in February and March as wage gains slow and most of the increase in income from welfare payments faded, putting consumer spending on a slow growth path. in the second trimester.

“The second-quarter spending shift is weak and the consumer outlook for the rest of 2023 is murky,” said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Bank of America Securities in New York.

Yet consumer spending remains supported by a tight labor market, characterized by a 3.5% unemployment rate. A separate Labor Department report on Thursday showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell from 16,000 to a seasonally adjusted 230,000 for the week ending April 22.

Reduced access to credit for businesses and households is, however, seen as a brake on demand and, ultimately, hiring. There is also speculation that weak business investment could signal a change in corporate behavior, which could impact employment.

The number of people receiving benefits after a first week of help, a proxy indicator of employment, fell by 3,000 to 1.858 million in the week ending April 15, according to the claims report.

The so-called continuing claims data covered the period when the government polled households for the April unemployment rate. They increased moderately between the March and April survey periods.

Unemployment benefit claims

Economists are cautiously optimistic that any recession will be mild. Others think a slowdown could be avoided entirely. They noted that fears of a recession were driving down the prices of commodities like oil, which could help reduce cost pressures for businesses and benefit the economy as a whole.

Oil prices have erased all their gains since the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and producing allies like Russia announced in early April a further cut in production until the end of the year.

“A US recession is expected to begin in the second half of this year,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “It should be soft, however, as consumer balance sheets remain strong and the tight labor market will discourage layoffs.”

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci

