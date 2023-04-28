The U.S. economy grew at a weak 1.1% in the first quarter, a sign of a slowdown





WASHINGTON (AP) The U.S. economy slowed sharply from January through March, slowing to an annual rate of just 1.1% as rising interest rates hit the housing market and businesses cut inventory.

Thursday’s estimate from the Commerce Department showed the nation’s gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic output, weakened after rising 3.2% from July to September and 2.6 % from October to December.

But consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity, remained resilient, growing at an annual rate of 3.7%, the fastest rate in nearly two years. Spending on goods, in particular, has been solid, growing at its fastest pace since the second quarter of 2021.

Economists had expected overall GDP to grow at a 1.9% pace in the January-March quarter. Behind much of the weakness in the quarters was a sharp reduction in business inventories, which subtracted about 2.3 percentage points from overall growth. Businesses typically reduce inventory when they anticipate an upcoming downturn.

The slowing economy reflects the impact of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive drive to control inflation, with nine interest rate hikes over the past year. Soaring borrowing costs are expected to push the economy into a recession later this year. Although inflation has fallen steadily from its four-decade high last year, it remains well above the Fed’s 2% target.

The housing market, which is particularly vulnerable to higher lending rates, has been hurt. And many banks have tightened their lending standards since the failure of two major US banks last month, making it even harder to borrow to buy a house or a car or to expand a business.

The economy had less momentum at the start of this year than previously thought, Andrew Hunter of Capital Economics wrote in a research note. We continue to expect the slowing of higher interest rates and tighter credit conditions to push the economy into a mild recession soon.

Many economists say the cumulative impact of Fed rate hikes has yet to be fully felt. Yet central bank policymakers are aiming for a so-called soft landing: a cooling in growth sufficient to rein in inflation, but not so much as to plunge the world’s largest economy into recession.

There is widespread skepticism about the success of the Fed. An economic model used by the Conference Board, a business research group, puts the probability of a recession in the United States at 99% within the next year.

The Conference Board’s Recession Likelihood Gauge had hovered around zero from September 2020, as the economy rebounded explosively from the COVID-19 recession, until March 2022, when the Fed began raising rates. to fight inflation.

Thursday’s GDP report was the first of three estimates the Commerce Department will make of growth in the January-March quarter. Economists expect growth to continue to weaken in the current April-June quarter at an annual rate of just 0.3%, according to the latest survey from data firm FactSet.

A key question is whether and to what extent consumer spending will weaken. Retail sales had gotten off to a strong start in January, helped by warmer-than-expected weather and larger Social Security checks. But in February and again in March, retail sales fell, suggesting consumers were weary as the first quarter of the year drew to a close.

Even so, some economists were impressed that spending held up even after nine Fed rate hikes drove up the costs of loans ranging from mortgages and auto purchases to credit cards and borrowing from banks. companies.

The focus is on weak gross domestic revenue (GDP), but the economy remains resilient, said Robert Frick, an economist at Navy Federal Credit Union. Businesses underestimated both consumer purchases and business purchases.

Worst fears of a 2008-style financial crisis have subsided over the past month. But persistent credit cuts, which were mentioned in the Fed’s survey this month of regional economies, are likely to hamper growth.

Political risks are also increasing. Congressional Republicans are threatening to let the federal government default on its debts, refusing to raise the statutory limit on how much it can borrow, if Democrats and President Joe Biden fail to agree to restrictions and cuts expenses. A first-ever default on federal debt would shatter the world’s largest US Treasuries market and could trigger a global financial crisis.

The global context also seems bleaker. The International Monetary Fund lowered its forecast for global economic growth this month, citing rising interest rates around the world, financial uncertainty and chronic inflation. US exporters could suffer.

Yet the US economy has already surprised. Recession fears rose at the start of last year after GDP fell for two consecutive quarters. But the economy rebounded in the second half of 2022, fueled by surprisingly robust consumer spending.

A strong job market has given Americans the confidence and financial means to keep shopping: 2021 and 2022 were the best two years on record for job creation. And hiring has remained strong so far this year, although it slowed from January to February and then March.

The April jobs report, which the government will release on May 5, is expected to show employers added a decent but still lower total of 185,000 jobs this month, according to a survey of forecasters by FactSet.

